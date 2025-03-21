VienerX Partners with HP to Deliver High-Quality Communication Solutions

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VienerX, a proud HP partner adds Poly (an HP company) to the lineup. Through the VienerX relationship with Fusion Connect, we now bring Poly’s industry-leading collaboration tools to our customers and their businesses.

As an HP brand, Poly—born from the merger of Plantronics and Polycom—delivers a full suite of headsets, conference room, solutions, mobile video solutions, phones, and software designed to elevate both in-office and remote work experiences.

Through the Poly relationship, VienerX equips businesses with cutting-edge communication tools that ensure high-definition meetings and enhance productivity, connectivity, and the way teams collaborate. Our commitment to innovation means delivering future-ready solutions that ensure meetings run smoothly—wherever work happens.



HP and Poly’s New Mobile Conference Room Revolutionizes the Hybrid Meeting Experience

At VienerX, we believe in using the same cutting-edge technology that we recommend to our clients. Earlier in 2025, our team met with Poly to test-drive some of their latest innovations. As showcased in the video below, we explored a powerful fusion of premium hardware and AI-driven software, resulting in an impressive mobile video collaboration solution.

Poly’s groundbreaking platform is designed to transform hybrid meetings. With five dynamic modes, it intelligently adapts audio and video in real time—tracking speakers and filtering out background noise to ensure crystal-clear communication. The outcome? Immersive, distraction-free meetings, wherever work takes you.

Ideal for professionals on the move, this lightweight, portable solution—priced at $599 MSRP—easily fits into a backpack and mounts securely with a seat clamp or tripod. Whether you're traveling or joining a meeting from a conference room, it delivers high-quality video and audio wherever you are.

See It in Action: Watch HP’s Darren Knapp and VienerX Founder & CEO Wayne Viener explain how it works in this exclusive presentation.



Expanding Partnerships to Drive Next-Gen IT Solutions

VienerX continues to expand its partnerships with industry leaders and innovative vendors, delivering future-ready IT solutions that prioritize reliability, security, and performance. Our expert team ensures seamless deployment and ongoing support, helping businesses optimize network infrastructure, unify communication platforms, and enhance end-to-end IT performance.

We don’t just provide technology—we make it work smarter, faster, and more efficiently for our customers.

About VienerX

VienerX, established in 1991, is a leading provider of CIO services, IT and networking solutions, security solutions, and VOIP telephony services. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, our company proudly serves clients in the D.C. Metro area and globally for over three decades. Under the guidance of Founder and CEO Wayne R. Viener, our dedicated team has continually evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the Information Technology industry. From small local businesses to multinational organizations and nationwide franchises, VienerX is committed to delivering top-notch services tailored to our clients’ needs. We don’t just provide IT services—we make your company work.

For more information, visit https://www.vienerx.com

