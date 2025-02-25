VienerX collaborates with Fusion Connect and DataRemote

VienerX and DataRemote are delivering a POTS replacement solution with 5G connectivity, 48-hour backup, and E-911 support.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VienerX, a leading Managed IT Service Provider, has partnered with DataRemote to deliver an easy, cost-effective solution for POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) replacement. This ensures reliable transmission for critical systems while providing full E-911 support over wireless, enabling a seamless digital transformation. As the telecom industry moves away from using POTS, businesses face connectivity risks that disrupt operations. This partnership solves the problem—ensuring business continuity, strengthening security, and future-proofing critical communication infrastructure with reliable, scalable solutions.

POTS Retirement Demands New Safety Compliance for Enterprises and Businesses

The DataRemote device (90X1) delivers 5G connectivity with LTE failover and an industry-leading 48-hour backup battery, meeting compliance requirements set by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fire safety codes. DataRemote’s extended power capacity makes it the top choice for businesses, besting alternatives with shorter backup durations. Now available, this solution not only replaces copper lines but also provides cellular backup and additional connectivity options—offering a cost-effective upgrade for business-critical applications.

Watch the detailed presentation with DataRemote’s Carter Dewey and VienerX’s Wayne Viener as they explain how it works.

VienerX Expands Strategic Partnerships to Drive IT Innovation

VienerX delivers reliable telecom connectivity by collaborating with industry leaders like DataRemote & Fusion Connect. Together we help customers transition to a digital telecom landscape with uninterrupted operations.

This alliance boosts efficiency, streamline deployments, and gives businesses access to cutting-edge technology that evolves with their needs. From optimizing network infrastructure to unifying communications and enhancing end-to-end IT support, these partnerships strengthen our commitment to helping our customers and their businesses work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About VienerX

VienerX, established in 1991, is a leading provider of CIO services, IT and networking solutions, security solutions, and VOIP telephony services. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, our company proudly serves clients in the D.C. Metro area and globally for over three decades. Under the guidance of Founder and CEO Wayne R. Viener, our dedicated team has continually evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the Information Technology industry. From small local businesses to multinational organizations and nationwide franchises, VienerX is committed to delivering top-notch services tailored to our clients’ needs. We don’t just provide IT services—we make your company work.

For more information, visit https://www.vienerx.com

Media Contact: media@vienerx.com

Carter Dewey / DataRemote + Wayne Viener / VienerX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.