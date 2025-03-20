Mercy University Appoints Kristin Greenwood as Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs

Official seal for Mercy University

Dr. Kristin Greenwood brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to academic excellence.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the appointment of Kristin Curry Greenwood, PT, DPT, Ed.D., M.S., FNAP, as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. Dr. Greenwood, who has been serving as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Mercy since July 22, 2024, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to academic excellence.“Dr. Greenwood's strategic approach to enhancing our programs and preparing students for rewarding careers reflects her deep commitment to Mercy University’s values and long-term goals,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “I look forward to Dr. Greenwood’s continued leadership and contributions as she works with the deans, faculty and administration of the Office of the Provost to advance academic excellence, drive innovation, and foster student success throughout our institution.”“We are thrilled to officially welcome Dr. Greenwood as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs,” said Joe Gantz, Chairman of the Mercy University Board of Trustees. “Her leadership and dedication to student success and the Mercy mission make her the ideal person to guide its academic future.”“I am honored to continue my work at Mercy University alongside our outstanding faculty and staff as we tackle the evolving challenges in higher education,” said Dr. Greenwood, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs of Mercy University. “At Mercy, our commitment to student success drives us to provide high-quality learning experiences that lead to in-demand careers, and as Provost, I am deeply dedicated to academic excellence and ensuring every student thrives.”Since joining Mercy, Dr. Greenwood has been a tireless advocate for students and faculty, working to enhance academic programs and position the university for success. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing Mercy’s mission, fostering collaboration and driving innovative educational initiatives.“I have had the opportunity to work a great deal with Dr. Greenwood this academic year and it is clear she is a strong supporter of faculty and committed to Mercy University,” said Amanda Gunning, Ph.D., professor of Science Education and president of the Faculty Senate at Mercy University. “I look forward to continuing our work together.”Prior to her tenure at Mercy, Dr. Greenwood held academic leadership positions at Northeastern University and the New England Institute of Technology. With over a decade of experience in higher education administration, she has played a pivotal role in developing interprofessional health education programs, securing accreditations across multiple disciplines and expanding learning opportunities through new program modalities and locations. Dr. Greenwood is forward thinking relative to critical concerns faced by educational stakeholders—including student success, career advancement and higher education sustainability.Beyond her administrative achievements, Dr. Greenwood has had a distinguished career as a physical therapist and professor of physical therapy and is a fellow of the National Academies of Practice (NAP). Her contributions to the field have earned her numerous awards and recognition. She is deeply committed to fostering strong partnerships between faculty and administration and looks forward to working collaboratively to advance Mercy University’s mission.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

