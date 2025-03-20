EnerSys expanding Sumter County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – EnerSys, a global leader in energy storage systems and solutions, today announced it is expanding its operations in Sumter County. The company’s $6.7 million investment will create 14 new jobs.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys is an industrial technology leader providing global customers with energy solutions that meet the growing demand for efficient, reliable and sustainable energy. The company has more than 32 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its Sumter metal plant established in 1972. In 2024, the company announced plans to establish its second South Carolina operation, a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Greenville County.

For this project, EnerSys will add 34,000 square feet to its facility located at 1990 Corporate Way in Sumter. The expansion will allow EnerSys to meet growing demand for lithium, flooded and Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery products.

Operations are expected to be online in May 2025. Individuals interested in joining the EnerSys team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Sumter County to assist with the costs of building construction and site development.

QUOTES

“EnerSys is dedicated to developing innovative solutions and technologies that drive exceptional value for our customers. We are grateful for the partnership with Sumter Economic Development and the support from our local and state government partners, which enable us to advance our next phase of expansion in Sumter. This investment supports our long-term growth objectives while creating new opportunities to support our workforce and contribute to the economic strength of Sumter and the state of South Carolina.” -EnerSys President and Chief Operating Officer Shawn O’Connell

“Today’s announcement by EnerSys further strengthens South Carolina’s reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing. With this new investment, EnerSys is not only reaffirming its commitment to our state but also creating new opportunities for our people, our communities and our economy.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased to see EnerSys reinforcing its decades-long legacy in our state by expanding its Sumter County operation. The company’s investment is further proof that South Carolina is ideal for fostering and supporting continual growth, and we congratulate EnerSys on its success in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“EnerSys’ expansion reinforces South Carolina’s strong standing as a hub for advanced manufacturing. We celebrate the company’s continued growth in Sumter County and the valuable opportunities this investment will bring to our workforce and community.” -Speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives Murrell Smith Jr.

“We are grateful that EnerSys is continuing its commitment by expanding their Sumter County operations. It is always our goal to cultivate an environment to foster rich business relationships that endure and deliver positive outcomes for both our companies and our residents.” -Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain

“EnerSys’ expansion is a direct result of the effort put forth in TheLINK region to ensure the success of companies that trust us to help them grow. Our local leaders and residents are top notch and work endlessly in their commitment to support businesses that call TheLINK region home.” -TheLINK Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley

FIVE FAST FACTS

