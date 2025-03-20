THE DOLPHIN COMPANY PRESENTS DOLPHIN DISCOVERY CANCUN

TDC presents Dolphin Discovery Cancun New location in Dolphin Discovery Cancun Swim adventure in Dolphin Discovery Cancun

Dolphin Discovery, part of The Dolphin Company family, a global operator of parks, is pleased to announce the new Dolphin Discovery Cancún.

Our goal is for every visitor to have an authentic and deep connection with this wonderful species, inspiring them to preserve the environment.” — Yanik Iñiguez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Cancun.

CANCúN , QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin Discovery, leader in interactive educational experiences with dolphins and other marine species, and part of The Dolphin Company family, a global operator of parks, is pleased to announce the new Dolphin Discovery Cancún . This habitat joins the company's distinguished portfolio of parks in Quintana Roo, which includes Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres, Puerto Aventuras, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Playa del Carmen, and Akumal.Located in a prime area of the Cancún Hotel Zone, at Blvd. Kukulcán Km. 25, Dolphin Discovery Cancun offers modern facilities and a variety of interactive and educational programs designed to provide visitors with a unique experience that fosters a deep emotional connection with the dolphins.Dolphin Discovery Cancun offers four exciting programs, each lasting 40 minutes:-Encounter: Ideal for families with young children and senior adults, providing an introduction to the world of dolphins. Swim Adventure : Designed for families, featuring an interactive and engaging program.-Connection: A unique program focused on the senses of touch, hearing, sight, and smell, allowing for a more personal connection with the dolphins.-Royal Swim: An exciting and unforgettable experience for those seeking adventure.The facilities also include a panoramic pool, lounge terrace, and sunbeds, ensuring visitors' comfort and well-being. All programs include meals and fresh drinks, and additional services such as photos with the dolphins, lockers, towels, alcoholic beverages, à la carte menu, and souvenirs are available at an additional cost.Dolphin Discovery Cancun holds two important certifications that support its commitment to conservation and animal welfare: the American Humane Certified Zoos & Aquariums certification, which ensures the safety and protection of the species under its care, and the European Association for Aquatic Mammals (EAAM) certification, which recognizes its efforts to promote marine conservation and care for the planet.Dolphin Discovery Cancun is open every day from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM, offering the perfect opportunity to experience one of the best experiences in Cancún.For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.dolphindiscovery.com/cancun or call 998 849 4748 or 998 673 0964.

