Bringing More Affordable Housing in Brooklyn

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of a state-owned site located at 1024 Fulton Street in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. The approximately 12,800-square-foot lot, currently owned by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), will be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use, 100 percent affordable housing development. This project is part of Governor Hochul's vision to address New York State's housing crisis, which includes repurposing underutilized state-owned sites to provide much-needed affordable housing. The RFP follows an extensive community engagement process led by Empire State Development (ESD) in partnership with local elected officials to ensure the project meets neighborhood needs. Applicants can view the Request for Proposals document and submit a proposal to ESD by June 20 by 5 p.m. EST.

“After decades of sitting vacant, we're breathing new life into this property and delivering what New Yorkers need most: affordable housing and community amenities,” Governor Hochul said. “This project represents our commitment to addressing the housing crisis while ensuring development reflects the priorities of local residents. By transforming underutilized state-owned property into vibrant, sustainable homes, we're making good on our promise to create more affordable homes across New York State.”

From fall through winter 2024, ESD — in collaboration with Senator Jabari Brisport, Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest, Council Member Crystal Hudson, Attorney General Letitia James, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso — hosted a series of community visioning workshops to gather feedback on the future development of the site. Over 150 members of the community participated in this public process which culminated in a Community Visioning Report, summarizing key community needs and priorities.

The RFP outlines comprehensive development objectives that will maximize the site's potential while creating lasting positive impact for the community. Proposals must demonstrate how they will implement the findings of the Community Visioning Report, deliver 100 percent affordable housing with rents capped at 100 percent of Area Median Income, and include a ground floor senior or intergenerational community center that responds directly to neighborhood needs identified through the public engagement process.

1024 Fulton has been vacant since 1997, when OCFS acquired it from the City of New York with the intent to develop a community center. Before its acquisition by OCFS, the property served as a Brooklyn Union Gas showroom in 1912 and later housed various manufacturing and commercial uses. Due to structural issues, the building has remained unused for nearly three decades. The building is located in a neighborhood ideal for transit-oriented development, within walking distance of several educational institutions and multiple subway and bus lines.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "This RFP represents ESD's commitment to community-driven housing and economic development. By transforming this long-vacant property into affordable housing with a community facility, we're creating both homes and opportunities for the Clinton Hill neighborhood. ESD is grateful to our city partners whose collaboration has been invaluable throughout this process. The extensive community engagement ensures this development will truly reflect local priorities and meet the community's needs."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The redevelopment of 1024 Fulton Street illustrates the Governor's commitment to using state- owned properties to create mixed use affordable housing increasing in Brooklyn and across the state. Up to 100 households will benefit from affordable homes and a community center that will bring people of all ages together and add to the vibrancy of the Clinton Hill neighborhood. Repurposing vacant properties into stable, affordable places where people can live comfortably, raise their families, and make memories is good for residents and the entire community. We look forward to seeing 1024 Fulton Street come to life.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Affordable housing is not just a necessity – it’s the foundation for a stable life, where every family can thrive and build a sustainable future. OCFS is proud to support Governor Hochul’s innovative initiative to reconstruct underutilized and vacant properties, like 1024 Fulton Street, which will cultivate financial stability and promote pathways for New Yorkers to build connections within their communities.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “This RFP is a significant step towards creating a multipurpose space that residents of Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood can call home and use as a meeting place. OGS remains committed to advancing Governor Hochul’s vision of repurposing underutilized state property to address community needs while increasing affordable housing supply, and we are proud to work with ESD on paving the way for this long-awaited project at 1024 Fulton Street.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Access to affordable housing is a basic human right. This new affordable housing development benefits all Brooklynites, especially our seniors, and ensures that those who want access to safe and affordable housing will have that opportunity. I thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and my fellow elected officials for their efforts to work with local community members and transform this site into a facility that benefits the entire community.”

State Senator Jabari Brisport said, "For almost 30 years this publicly owned building has sat empty; I’m so proud of how our community has come together to change that. Through our collaboration with Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest and Empire State Development, our district was able to shape the future of this building. Together we’ve ensured it will provide the kind of affordable housing that limits gentrification and helps protect the stability of our vibrant community."

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest said, “1024 Fulton Street has been vacant for decades while Clinton Hill residents were displaced due to rapidly rising rents. I’m proud that my partners in government and I were able to begin the process of redeveloping this key site and ensure a 100 percent affordable development that is responsive to community needs. I look forward to continued collaboration with community members and the administration to ensure that this project can house the future residents of Clinton Hill for decades to come.”

New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson said, “I’m excited that we are finally one step closer to seeing this vacant and neglected state-owned property converted into much-needed affordable housing and community space for older adults. By issuing this RFP and centering 100 percent affordable housing and intergenerational space, it is clear ESD took community demands seriously and is focused on combatting our dual crises of housing affordability and failure to deeply invest in our older adults even though our city’s older adult population will jump fourth percent by 2040. I look forward to continuing to partner with ESD to bring this vital project to reality.”

Advancing Governor Hochul's Comprehensive Housing Agenda

The project builds on the Governor’s bold vision to expand the state’s housing supply through innovative measures such as the Pro-Housing Communities Program and Executive Order 30, which promote barrier-breaking solutions to spur much-needed development. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured landmark agreements that include new tax incentives for Upstate communities, targeted relief to create additional housing in New York City, and a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property. An additional $600 million in statewide funding and new protections for renters and homeowners underscore the Governor’s commitment to affordability and equity.

These efforts build upon the Governor’s FY23 five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan aimed at creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes — including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations—and electrifying an additional 50,000 units. To date, more than 55,000 homes have been created or preserved under this initiative. The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program, making Pro Housing Certification a prerequisite for municipalities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Currently, 290 communities have been certified, including New York City — reflecting a growing statewide commitment to addressing New York’s critical housing needs.