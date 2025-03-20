Nebraska Trial Court Week 2025 Honors Court Staff and Their Vital Role

Nebraska’s trial court staff were recognized for their dedication to public service during Nebraska Trial Court Week, celebrated March 17-21, 2025. The weeklong tribute acknowledges these professionals' essential role in ensuring the fair and efficient administration of justice.

“During this week honoring the work of trial court staff, we recognize their commitment to the noble calling of public service in Nebraska. We not only recognize the importance of public service—we celebrate it as a selfless devotion to the work mandated by the people through their Constitution and statutes,” District Court Judge David Bargen said during the March 18 proclamation ceremony. “These individuals spend entire careers in service, and this week, we celebrate the service of trial court staff in the work of advancing justice.”

County Court Judge Holly Parsley, highlighting the importance of court staff in the judicial system, noted, “It is a great and sincere honor to stand before you today to reinforce the vital role that our court staff play in the functioning of the judicial branch. Not only do they support the judges, but they also serve their communities in a unique way and have the opportunity to make a difference in someone's life on a daily basis.” She continued, “To our staff, we know there aren't enough resources to compensate you for your efforts. We ask you to do more with less, and you never let us down. We see you being kind to the public and to attorneys when they need help, even when they aren't kind to you. We hear you provide the same information to people over and over again every day—and you do it with patience and compassion.”

Following remarks from Bargen and Parsley, Nebraska Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke officially proclaimed March 17-21 as Nebraska Trial Court Week 2025.

The week is set aside to pay tribute to the professionals who handle the daily operations of the courts, ensuring the effective management of civil, criminal, and juvenile cases. The annual observance highlights their commitment to upholding justice and their essential role in Nebraska communities.

The proclamation signing ceremony concluded with a standing ovation for trial court staff across the state, led by Amy Prenda, Deputy Administrator for Court Services.

Watch the video of Nebraska Trial Court Week Proclamation Ceremony 2025.

Photo: State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Justice Jason Bergevin, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, Judge David Bargen, Judge Holly Parsley, Deputy Administrator for Court Services Amy Prenda.