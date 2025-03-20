EVERMARK Logo

Evermark has acquired Stairtek, expanding its U.S. stair parts manufacturing capabilities with premium pre-finished and laminated stair solutions.

Every decision at Evermark focuses on serving customers, driving growth, and empowering our employees. Acquiring Stairtek advances these goals by bringing more U.S.-made stair solutions to market.” — Bill Gardner, President of EVERMARK

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evermark Acquires Stairtek, Expanding U.S. Stair Parts Manufacturing Portfolio

Stairtek, known for its premium pre-finished and laminated treads and risers that match laminate, LVP, and EVP flooring, has joined the Evermark family of companies. The acquisition brings Stairtek's U.S.-based manufacturing expertise and innovative stair solutions under the Evermark umbrella. With its meticulous design and finishing processes carried out entirely in the U.S.A., Stairtek adds significant value to Evermark's growing product portfolio of stair parts and more.

"Every decision at Evermark focuses on serving our customers, driving growth, and empowering our employees," says Bill Gardner, President of Evermark. "Acquiring Stairtek advances these goals by bringing more U.S.-made stair solutions to market. Combined with our recent acquisition of Oak Pointe, new distribution centers, and expanded facilities, we're growing our domestic manufacturing and distribution capabilities significantly."

The addition of Stairtek strengthens Evermark's market position and broadens its product offerings. With its enhanced manufacturing capabilities and expanding network of distribution centers across the United States, Evermark is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers while delivering superior value and performance.

About Evermark

Evermark, established in 1993, is a leading manufacturer specializing in high-quality stair parts, doors, door frames, jambs, railings, moldings, hinges, and hardware. With a focus on customer-centric service and continuous innovation, Evermark adapts to meet the challenges of a dynamic market, ensuring long-term success and profitability.

About Stairtek

Stairtek has earned its reputation as a leader in the stair parts industry, making waves with a broad selection of pre-finished and laminate treads and risers designed to complement modern flooring options. Committed to quality and proudly fabricated in the U.S.A., Stairtek reflects a dedication to excellence that resonates with customers and industry professionals alike.

