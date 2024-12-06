Evermark Announces Acquisition of Oak Pointe, LLC

EVERMARK Logo

This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for both organizations and provides greater flexibility and product variety to millwork customers.

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evermark is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Oak Pointe, LLC. Oak Pointe is well-known across the millwork industry for best-in-class innovation and custom “Made in the U.S.A.” stair parts and other millwork products. This move enhances Evermark’s product offering, providing customers with greater flexibility, expanded product variety, and an even broader range of solutions.

Based in Newcomerstown, Ohio, Oak Pointe was founded in 1996 by Bernie Booth and since 2007, has been led by Dave Weissman. Oak Pointe’s product lines perfectly align with Evermark’s portfolio and customer-first ethos. This acquisition marks an exciting chapter of collaboration, strengthening the ability of both companies to serve customers at the highest level.

Weissman commented “I wanted to find a company with the same values as ours and ensure our employees have the ability to continue to grow and serve our customers, we found that in Evermark!”

This strategic action builds on Evermark’s significant growth in 2023, which included multiple expansions in the U.S. and Malaysia.

“All of the employee owners of Evermark are very happy to welcome the great team from Oak Pointe to the Evermark family,” said Bill Gardner, President of Evermark. “This partnership is built on a shared vision of growth, excellence, and delivering the very best to our customers. We look forward to learning and growing together.”

Evermark and Oak Pointe are focused on continuing to set the industry standard for quality, innovation, and service.

About Evermark

Evermark, established in 1993, is a leading manufacturer specializing in high-quality stair parts, doors, door frames, jambs, railings, moldings, hinges, and hardware. Our dedication to customer-focused service, combined with hassle-free and efficient delivery, underpins our ability to create innovative products that address real-world challenges. Balancing traditional craftsmanship with forward-thinking solutions, we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers. By owning and operating our own factories, warehouses, and distribution channels, we ensure strict quality control across all product lines, delivering reliable, durable, and high-performance products that reflect our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Oak Pointe

Oak Pointe, founded in 1996 by Bernie Booth and led by Dave Weissman since 2007, is headquartered in Newcomerstown, Ohio. Oak Pointe is a distinguished manufacturer specializing in high-quality custom millwork and specialty stair parts. Renowned for its fine craftsmanship and quick lead times, Oak Pointe offers a comprehensive range of products, including stair components, columns, and other millwork, all handcrafted and carefully manufactured with precision. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has established it as a leader in "Made in the U.S.A." millwork, providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

