InsurIQ Joins AAIS Partner Program, Delivering Solutions to Enhance Policy Administration and Compliance

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome InsurIQ to the AAIS Partner Program. InsurIQ is a provider of modern, API-driven solutions for underwriting, policy administration, agent compliance, and direct-to-consumer sales."We are excited to join the AAIS Partner Program, a strong group of industry leaders dedicated to driving innovation in insurance," said Greg Gannon, CEO of InsurIQ. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to simplify policy administration and compliance management through advanced technology. By leveraging AAIS’s trusted resources and expertise, we can further enhance our solutions, helping insurers accelerate speed-to-market, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency."InsurIQ provides technology services and solutions that simplify policy management and regulatory compliance across all insurance markets. With scalable, flexible platforms designed for rapid deployment, its solutions streamline operations, enhance digital sales, and improve efficiency. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, InsurIQ helps insurers modernize workflows and stay ahead in an evolving marketplace."The pace of technological advancement in the insurance industry continues to accelerate, making it more critical than ever for companies to remain agile and competitive," said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. "We are pleased to welcome InsurIQ to the AAIS Partner Program, where they can provide our Members with cost-effective, technology-driven solutions designed to enhance productivity and meet their unique needs."The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like InsurIQ can help optimize your business, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@AAISonline.com.About InsurIQInsurIQ develops innovative technology solutions that simplify policy administration, agent compliance management, digital sales, and enrollment for the insurance industry. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, InsurIQ helps insurers streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve customer experiences. Supporting the Accident and Health (A&H), Specialty, and Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance markets and beyond, InsurIQ enables insurers to accelerate speed-to-market and adapt to an evolving industry landscape. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, InsurIQ is redefining how insurers manage policies and engage with agents and policyholders. To learn more, visit insuriq.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.Media Contacts:InsurIQGreg GannonCEOgreg.gannon@insuriq.com

