LenderDock Joins AAIS Partner Program, Transforming Policy Verification and Lienholder Process Automation

LenderDock to offer AAIS Members streamlined policy verification, automated lienholder processes, and enhanced data management capabilities.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome LenderDock, Inc. to the AAIS Partner Program."Joining the AAIS Partner Program is incredibly exciting. We will bring cutting-edge solutions to every AAIS Member, offering technology that delivers concrete financial benefits, streamlines operations, and adds strategic advantages," said Frank Eubank, CEO of LenderDock. "Our collaboration with AAIS will accelerate the adoption of our proven technology platform, which has already revolutionized how carriers handle their data management, escrow payment processing, and lienholder communications."LenderDock, Inc. provides lienholder process automation solutions for P&C insurance providers. Their SaaS platform comprehensively provides fully digital services, including real-time policy and coverage verification, online mortgagee data correction requests, on-demand policy document downloads, electronic delivery of third-party notifications and billings, and instant escrow payment remittance and reconciliation."The costs of servicing mortgagees are often hidden in multiple insurance company departments. The LenderDock suite of services can unlock significant savings in process and staffing that can be redeployed elsewhere,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “We welcome LenderDock to the AAIS Partner Program and look forward to seeing how our Members can leverage their platform to strengthen their businesses.”The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like LenderDock can help optimize your business, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@AAISonline.com.About LenderDockLenderDock, Inc. is the leading provider of online property and casualty insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services. Its policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial institutions the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real time. Find out more at lenderdock.com About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.Media Contacts:Spencer RodakLenderDockspencer@lenderdock.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.