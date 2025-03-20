Invest Group Global Relocates to Abu Dhabi Global Market Under DB Group Holding

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest Group Global, the DB Investing holding company, is proud to announce its official relocation from Seychelles to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) under the newly established DB Group Holding. This strategic move positions the company at the heart of one of the world’s most advanced financial centers, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence, and sustainable growth.ADGM, recognized as a leading international financial hub, offers a world-class regulatory framework and a dynamic business ecosystem, making it the ideal location for DB Group Holding’s next phase of international expansion. The relocation aligns with the company’s vision of building a diversified investment and financial services group with a strong presence in global markets in multiple regions.Expanding Horizons with Strategic PartnershipsBy establishing its headquarters in ADGM, DB Group Holding aims to attract strategic partners, institutional investors, and fintech innovators who share the company’s ambition for growth and excellence. The move provides access to a sophisticated financial infrastructure, a highly skilled talent pool, and a thriving ecosystem of investment firms, banks, and technology-driven enterprises.“As an entrepreneur, I believe in continuously evolving and positioning our company where opportunities for strategic collaboration are abundant,” said Gennaro Lanza, Founder & CEO of DB Group Holding. “Abu Dhabi Global Market provides the perfect environment to forge strong partnerships with global investors, fintech leaders, and financial institutions that align with our vision. This relocation is a key step toward building a more robust and future-ready financial services group.”DB Group Holding remains committed to expanding its investment portfolio, fostering innovation, and driving financial solutions that create long-term value for clients, partners, and stakeholders. With its new base in ADGM, the company is well-positioned to explore new opportunities across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.A Strategic Move for Long-Term SuccessThe decision to relocate to ADGM reflects DB Group Holding’s dedication to operating in a highly regulated and transparent financial environment. The UAE’s forward-thinking policies and commitment to fostering business growth make it a prime location for companies seeking to scale their global operations.DB Group Holding will continue to focus on investment, fintech innovation, and strategic partnerships, leveraging the advantages of ADGM to accelerate its next phase of growth. The company invites investors, financial institutions, and fintech pioneers to join forces in shaping the future of global finance.To explore investment opportunities and financial solutions under DB Group Holding, visit https://dbfinancial.ae/ About DB Group HoldingDB Group Holding (formerly Invest Group Global) is a leading investment and financial services company dedicated to driving innovation and sustainable growth in global markets. With a strong foundation in financial services, fintech, and investment management, the company is committed to creating value through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge financial solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.