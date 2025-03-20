Presidency briefs media on President's upcoming programme

The Cape Independence Advocacy –Western Cape Secession

On the Cape Independence Advocacy and their announced trip to Washington D.C. Given the organisations limited representation and lack of alignment with constitutional values that prioritise social cohesion and equality, it is crucial for the leadership of government to focus on addressing the pressing needs of all citizens through dialogue and policies that strengthen social solidarity.

Therefore, the President takes a very strong dim view of this planned visit the US, to seek secession from South Africa. Our constitutional democracy that we forged in 1994 created a unitary state and non-racial society that recognises and protects our unity in diversity. From Musina to Cape Town, we are one democratic society that should never be allowed to fall under the chasm of race divides.

There is no part of our beautiful land that can be allowed to secede. As people exercise their constitutional given rights, they must not do so in a manner that undermines and subverts constitutional democracy in South Africa. We should all be actively engaged in building a better South Africa in the face of unpredictable geopolitical dynamics.

The Expropriation Act

The Expropriation Act of 2025 replaces the outdated 1975 Expropriation Act. The aim is to align the South Africa’s land reform policies in line with our democratic constitutional order.

The Act is at best, designed contrary to its predecessor of the apartheid 1975 Act, which was geared to serve the apartheid state interests than the people. Hence, the apartheid state could easily take land without consideration of the affected property owners. The 2025 Act introduces a transparent expropriation basis that strikes a healthy balance on land reform with legal protections.

The Expropriation Act followed all the legal prescribed channels to be enacted into law. It was passed by both the two houses of parliament, National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Thereafter, the President signed it into law. Thus, leaving one to wonder what wrong South Africa has committed with this particular Act! We remain a rule of law society and adhere unwaveringly to the principles of our constitutional democracy.

President Ramaphosa commends sab and community partnership following successful land claim

The authentic drinking ritual of SAB’s Corona beer, served with a wedge of lime, was challenged by a local supply shortage. While South Africa grows citrus, limes remain a small fraction of total production, making them less profitable for farmers. Recognizing an opportunity to create sustainable impact, SAB partnered with the Moletele Communal Property Association and Komati Fruit Group to establish a pioneering Community Private Partnership (CPP) in lime farming.

The Moletele Community, located in the Hoedspruit area, has a deep agricultural heritage and successfully reclaimed land through a settlement process. As part of their ongoing development, the community sought opportunities to maximize the use of their land for economic benefit. Through this CPP, the Moletele Community provided farmland: Richmond Kopano Farm, previously leased to Komati Fruit Group. In 2020, SAB invested R19 million, Komati contributed agricultural expertise, and the community committed land and participation.

Today, the partnership has made Moletele Corona Limes a reality, setting a benchmark for lime farming in South Africa. The farm employs an innovative split-block technique to ensure year-round lime production by simulating different seasonal conditions.

The first full harvest in 2023 produced over 1.1 million limes, with all proceeds benefiting the 1,615 Moletele families. The initiative also directly employs twelve community members and indirectly supports up to 55 households.

This lime farming initiative exemplifies SAB’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, economic empowerment, and resilient local supply chains, ensuring long-term benefits for both business and community.

This partnership is testament to South Africa’s pioneering land reform programme and the importance of partnerships in developing local economies and communities.

South Africa and Iran relations

South Africa and Iran share historical bilateral relations that date back to few decades ago. Iran is on historic records as having played a critical role and supported the South African liberation movements.

One of its leadership by example role was its severing of official relations with South Africa in 1979 and imposed a trade boycott against the regime. The action was a direct protest against the apartheid regime’s policies. Therefore, there is nothing nefarious in the relationship between South Africa and Iran. South Africa has not partnered with Iran in the development of nuclear weapons. South Africa’s nuclear weapons programme was dismantled prior to the country’s democratic dispensation and this was verified by the United Nations inspectors.

Renaming of Sandton Drive

The Government is engaging with the City of Johannesburg regarding the renaming of the Sandton Drive Street. This is part of the needed consultation process which is part of the prescribed procedures. It further encourages a transparent process that invites the public to have their view held openly. It is also part of the intergovernmental cooperative process. As it stands, Government has a historical mandate to rename the streets in South Africa to reflect and set apart the new dispensation from the old one.

The renaming of streets remains one of our democratic society’s redress of the past injustices of colonialism and apartheid. However, we recognise the diplomatic sensitivities around the renaming of Sandton Drive, particularly with the United States of America. It is for this reason that the National Government through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation is in talks with the City. The purpose of these talks is to agree a process that will allow the national executive to manage the diplomatic tensions with the US without further enflaming the situation.

Ambassador Rasool’s homecoming

Lastly on the planned reception of the former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, the President urges people to refrain from partaking or engaging in action that may seem inflammatory and worsen the already volatile diplomatic relationship with the US.

President Ramaphosa’s Public Programme

Friday 21 March 2025

Namibia Inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday 21 March 2025, undertake a working visit to the Republic of Namibia to attend the Inauguration of the President-Elect, Mrs Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The inauguration ceremony coincides with the nation’s 35th Independence Day will take place at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

The President’s attendance of the inauguration for President-Elect and the current Vice President will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic nature of the cordial bilateral relations between South Africa and Namibia and further consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

South Africa and Namibia enjoy excellent bilateral relations due to the deep fraternal and historic relationship cemented during the fight against colonialism and apartheid. Namibia’s stability and the interrelated ties with South Africa make the country a natural strategic partner not only in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) but also in the broader African Union (AU) context and globally.

President Ramaphosa is looking forward to working closely with the new President and her government to advance mutual political and economic interests and the integration of the African continent. Both countries pursue Africa’s renewal, South-South Cooperation, and the promotion of a rules-based international system.

Thursday 27 March 2025

Water and Sanitation Indaba

At the invitation of the Department of Water and Sanitation, President Ramaphosa will on 27 March 2025 address a Water Indaba. The Indaba follows a Water Summit with all Water Services Authorities that was held in January 2024. The National water and sanitation Indaba will adopt the turnaround strategy that will align with the imperatives of the Seventh Administration as contained in the Medium-Term Development Plan 2025 -2029 and Operation Vulindlela version 2.0.

The strategic objectives of the Indaba are to ensure:

Implementation / Delivery Model of Water and Sanitation

Financial Sustainability

Improve capacity of Water Services Authorities

Building strong partnership

Thursday 27 March 2025

President to receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Missions

The President will on Thursday, 27 March 2025, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission at a Credentials Ceremony to be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission from the following fourteen countries:

1. The Republic of Gabon.

2. The Republic of Congo.

3. The Russian Federation.

4. The People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

5. Canada.

6. The Arab Republic of Egypt.

7. The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

8. The Republic of Türkiye.

9. Japan.

10. Mongolia.

11. The Republic of Portugal.

12. The Republic of Panama.

13. The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

14. The Republic of Senegal.

Friday 28 MARCH 2025

Women’s Economic Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Women Economic Assembly (WECONA) that will be held at the Forum in Sandton. President Ramaphosa launched the inaugural WECONA on 06 October 2021. It is a platform where private sector, civil society and women’s organisations, businesswomen and government have partnered to form an initiative to facilitate the participation of women-owned businesses in core areas of the economy.

The initiative emphasises the participation of women-owned enterprises in industry supply and value chains to foster sustainable economic development. Among others, the Assembly will activate, coordinate and monitor government and private sector actions towards preferential procurement for women-owned businesses.

Thursday 03 April 2025

President Ramaphosa to receive President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia on a working visit

His Excellency, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a working visit to South Africa on 3 April 2025.

This will be President Hichilema’s first official visit to South Africa since taking office on 24 August 2021. The purpose of the visit is to further strengthen the historical and cordial bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

Tuesday 08 April 2025

President Ramaphosa to address Police Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will open and address the Police Summit on, 08 April 2025, at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) campus in Pretoria.

The inaugural Police Summit takes place under the theme “Efficiency in Action: Optimizing South Africa's Policing Potential," aligning with Chapter 12 of the National Development Plan (NDP) on Building Safer Communities.

The Summit will address the high levels of crime in South Africa by reflecting on current policing approaches and developing more effective methods for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

To achieve the 2030 NDP objective, the three-day summit will focus on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of SAPS in combating crime. It will cover four broad themes with related breakaway discussions, focusing on Visible Policing, Detective Services, and Crime Intelligence.

The Police Summit will have in attendance experts and practitioners who will have the opportunity to share critical views, ideas, and build networks for advancing social justice. It will facilitate engagement with various stakeholders, learning from good practices, and participating in discussions on key criminal justice policy development.

Tuesday 08 April 2025

President Ramaphosa to tour Council for Scientific And Industrial Research Flagship Programmes

President Cyril Ramaphosa, following addressing the Police Summit, will subsequently interact with Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) scientists and be guided on a tour of its flagship programmes.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Bonginkosi Nzimande.

The CSIR boasts the single largest collection of some of South Africa’s top scientists and researchers, many of whom have won top international awards and specialise in a number of unique and critical emerging areas such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and 4IR related technologies.

The CSIR is a strategic national asset that is essential for unlocking South Africa’s scientific capabilities in a number of strategic areas and addressing national priorities. With its capable world-class scientists and pioneering innovation, the CSIR is primed to tackle the ambition of attaining United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and meeting objectives of the National Development Plan.

Tuesday 8 April 2025

International Association of Women Judges Conference

The President will join the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) Conference, themed "Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide." The upcoming conference will take place from 09 -12 April 2025, in Cape Town.

This Conference will be hosted by the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges and is a pivotal event that will bring together judges, legal professionals, and partners from around the world. It will be a platform to explore critical issues, champion women's rights, and foster leadership to end gender-based violence and femicide.

For media queries

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za