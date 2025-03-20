St. Albans Barracks // MV crash in Fairfax
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2001908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ approximately 1915 hours
STREET: Main St. (VT RT 104)
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Huntville Road
WEATHER: Clear and dry, dusk
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry, light traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam Martin
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to passenger side doors
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brayden Rabtoy
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to front bumper, fender and light assembly
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a marked VSP cruiser that occurred on Main St. in Fairfax on 03/19/2025 at approximately 19:15 hours.
Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #2 was traveling south on Main Street and was attempting to turn left into a driveway on the east side of the road. At the same time, vehicle #1, being operated by Trooper Adam Martin, was also traveling south and attempted to pass vehicle #2 in the northbound lane of travel. He was not utilizing his emergency blue lights or siren at the time. As vehicle #1 was passing vehicle #2, vehicle #2 turned into the passenger side of vehicle #1. Neither operator was injured and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police.
