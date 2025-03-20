St. Albans Barracks // MV crash in Fairfax

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2001908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ approximately 1915 hours

STREET: Main St. (VT RT 104)

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Huntville Road

WEATHER: Clear and dry, dusk

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry, light traffic

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam Martin

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to passenger side doors

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brayden Rabtoy

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to front bumper, fender and light assembly

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a marked VSP cruiser that occurred on Main St. in Fairfax on 03/19/2025 at approximately 19:15 hours.

Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #2 was traveling south on Main Street and was attempting to turn left into a driveway on the east side of the road. At the same time, vehicle #1, being operated by Trooper Adam Martin, was also traveling south and attempted to pass vehicle #2 in the northbound lane of travel. He was not utilizing his emergency blue lights or siren at the time. As vehicle #1 was passing vehicle #2, vehicle #2 turned into the passenger side of vehicle #1. Neither operator was injured and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police.