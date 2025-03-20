Hall County Reentry Court Graduation

Hall County Reentry Court celebrated the graduation of Rosangelica at the Hall County District Court in Grand Island on March 13, 2025. Judge Andrew Butler presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Reentry Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 308-379-5473 Email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Andrew Butler with graduate Rosangelica.