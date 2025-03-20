ANY.RUN Wins At Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a company that develops cybersecurity solutions, such as an interactive sandbox for malware analysis and threat intelligence tools, announced its victory at Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025.

It’s an annual competition for individuals and organizations in the field of information security. The award is held by a major online community Cybersecurity Insiders.

ANY.RUN’s product came first in the threat intelligence solutions category.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

The solution by ANY.RUN that was honored at the award is called TI Lookup. It’s a search service for malware analysts that allows users to browse a constantly updated database with information on emerging threats. This helps research relevant malicious files and ensure a better security strategy in a time-saving way.

The company gives thanks to their partners and users of their products. ANY.RUN plans to continue developing their tools and platforms to enhance the advances in cybersecurity.

The organizers also noted ANY.RUN’s efforts in inspiring the community and providing top-tier solutions. Read full information on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

The company provides cutting-edge malware analysis services for security teams: ANY.RUN sandbox, ANY.RUN TI Lookup and ANY.RUN TI Feeds. Thanks to them, SOC specialists can work faster and take proactive action to ensure the security of their networks. This helps mitigate the financial and reputational risks for businesses.

