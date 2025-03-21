Admissions 3.0 Transformation Continues: Reside Admissions Launches Automated LTC Form Routing

The days of staff wasting time manually routing forms are over. Now it's just automated. Truly amazing.” — Leah Kirkpatrick, The Brentwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long-term care staff can now say goodbye to manual forms distribution as Reside Admissions , the architect of Admissions 3.0 , launches Reside Routing. This new solution finally answers the question: What if forms just went where they needed to go, automatically?Reside Routing delivers completed admissions forms to departments and vendors instantly, eliminating hours of manual distribution work that keeps staff from resident care."No one dreams of working in healthcare so they can track down forms," says Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside Admissions. "With Reside Routing, forms flow directly to where they need to go the moment they're completed. No chasing. No follow-ups. Just staff having more quality time to spend with residents and new referrals.""The days of staff wasting time manually routing forms are over. Now it's just automated. Truly amazing!" reports Leah Kirkpatrick from The Brentwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Reside Routing requires minimal setup, uses secure SFTP protocols, and integrates with existing systems.Available immediately for new and existing clients.About ResideReside Admissions, the architect of Admissions 3.0, is a connected admissions and workflow management platform that transforms the cumbersome long-term care admissions process from a paperwork maze into an elegant workflow engine. Moving beyond paper (1.0) and basic digital forms (2.0), Reside orchestrates complex operations into a streamlined, seamless experience that honors operational excellence and human dignity. By empowering staff to focus on meaningful connections instead of manual tasks, Reside helps operators boost census, reduce turnover, and ensure compliance. Trusted by 800+ facilities as a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside delivers an experience that's beautifully simple yet remarkably powerful.

Automated form routing is finally here!

