Reside Admissions Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reside Admissions (Reside), pioneer of Admissions 3.0 , today announced its successful completion of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance through MJD Advisors. This milestone reinforces what Reside's LTC partners already know: their data deserves the highest level of protection.Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance means Reside's commitment to enterprise-grade security is now independently validated. Every aspect of Reside’s operations—from infrastructure to daily procedures—meets the rigorous standards established by AICPA for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls."Our partners trust us with sensitive information. That's a responsibility we take seriously," said Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside. "SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is proof of just how seriously."Reside will maintain annual SOC 2 Type 2 assessments, with reports available to current and potential partners under NDA.About ResideReside Admissions, the architect of Admissions 3.0, is a connected admissions and workflow management platform that transforms the cumbersome long-term care admissions process from a paperwork maze into an elegant workflow engine. Moving beyond paper (1.0) and basic digital forms (2.0), Reside orchestrates complex operations into a streamlined, seamless experience that honors operational excellence and human dignity. By empowering staff to focus on meaningful connections instead of manual tasks, Reside helps operators boost census, reduce turnover, and ensure compliance. Trusted by 800+ facilities as a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside delivers an experience that's beautifully simple yet remarkably powerful.

