Collaboration with D|13 Group wins Excel Dryer spot on elite list of top products

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , the global manufacturer of the XLERATORmodels of hand dryers, is honored to be part of an elite list of companies with products considered among the most innovative and useful in 2024. The D|VERSE Integrated Sink System featuring the company’s XLERATORsyncHand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration is a collaboration between Excel Dryer and D|13 Group , a leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of high-end commercial restroom products. Building Design + Construction (BD + C) magazine has chosen the sink system for its annual List of Top 75 Products.“Integrated sink systems are the future of hygienic and sustainable commercial restroom design,” said Excel Dryer Executive Vice President and COO William Gagnon. “We feel the D|13 systems featuring our XLERATORsync drying technology delivers the most options and best performance over other systems and are very proud to have been selected by BD&C as a Top Product.”The D|VERSE Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer seamlessly integrates hand washing and drying into one fixture, reducing water drips on the floor. Equipped with an eHEPA Filtration System, the XLERATORsync Dryer removes 99.999 percent of viruses from the airstream, ensuring a cleaner restroom along with efficient operation. Customizable options for finishes, colors and materials allow designers to match it with any décor and corporate branding. It meets accessibility guidelines and helps companies earn LEED credits and WELL points, contributing to green building certifications. It also offers up to 95 percent cost savings compared to paper towels by eliminating waste, labor and maintenance costs.Building Design and Construction is a leading magazine in the field of building news reporting on trends, and research for the architecture, engineering and construction industries. The editorial team evaluates the vast universe of new and updated products, materials and systems for the U.S. building design and construction market each year. The best-of-the-best products make the 75 Top Building Products list. A jury of BD + C editors, along with practicing architects, specifiers, engineers and construction professionals choose the winners.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

