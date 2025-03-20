Steven Gerber Named to 2025 New Jersey Super Lawyers List

Steven Gerber, Partner

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Gerber has been named to the 2025 New Jersey Super Lawyers list for the ninth consecutive year. An experienced litigator, Steven has practiced management-side employment and labor law, focusing on litigation and arbitrations, for three decades. Steve represents clients in many sectors and has long-standing experience representing clients in healthcare; education; skilled nursing, assisted living and independent senior living facilities; transportation; logistics; retail; manufacturing; financial services; pharmaceuticals; public sector entities; and a variety of not-for-profit corporations and foundations.

Super Lawyers is a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process combines independent research, peer nominations and evaluations, with no more than five percent of each state’s attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

