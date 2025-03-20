Thermoplastic Polyurethane Adhesive Market Achieving At 6.6% CAGR Surging Towards US$ 2,396.45 Million Valuation By 2034

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Adhesive Market

The growing production of automobiles globally is driving the market demand.

According to the report, the global thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market generated USD 1,269.49 million in 2024 and is anticipated to generate USD 2,396.45 million by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Thermoplastic polyurethanes are multi-phased segmented polymers that display a two-phase microstructure that emanates from the inconsistency between the soft and hard segments. The hard dense segment divides into a glassy or semicrystalline domain and the polyol soft segments configure amorphous or rubbery matrices in which hard segments are disseminated. They are usually used as adhesives to combine varied substances in footwear, automotive, and usual-use adhesive industries. Fumed silica is a filler normally appended to enhance the thermal, rheological, and mechanical attributes of TPU adhesives. This enhancement in attributes has been formerly credited to the generation of hydrogen bonds between the hydroxyl categories on the nonsilica surface and the soft segments of polyurethane, advocating the degree of phase segregation. The extensive use of these adhesives in industries such as footwear, textiles, automotive, electronics, and packaging is pushing the thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market growth.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:Growing Urbanization: Urbanization is propelling the augmentation of infrastructure advancement. For instance, according to the United Nations, 55% of the globe's population resides in urban regions, and this is anticipated to escalate to 68% by 2050. Thus, construction firms and makers depend on thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive for several applications involving flooring, insulation panels, and structural bonding. Skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and domestic composites need sturdy and flexible additives to ascertain robust material bonding in contemporary construction projects boosting the thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market demand.Increasing Usage in Textile Industry: Thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive is broadly utilized in the textile industry to offer robust bonding to gather manifold fabrics without adjusting ease or breathability. The adhesives sanction textile generators to generate smooth designs, waterproof coatings, and flexible garments that serve developing fashion and presentation trends. The surge of athleisure and presentation wear additionally speeds up the demand for thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive, as it secures artificial fabrics, sanctioning seamless finishes and durable wear.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Arkema• BASF• Covestro AG• DIC CORPORATION• Dongsung• Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.• H.B. Fuller• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• Huafon• Huntsman International LLC• NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP• Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd.• The Lubrizol Corporation• Wanhua𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:According to type outlook, the solvent-based adhesives segment held the highest thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market revenue. This is primarily because of its superlative bonding robustness, speedy curing time, and robust aversion to moisture, chemicals and utmost temperatures.Based on form outlook, the granular segment witnessed a sharp rise due to its growing usage in hot melt adhesive applications and the surging demand for green and productive bonding solutions. Makers favor granules as they provide effortless management, continuous melting attributes, and accurate application regulation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:Asia Pacific was the frontrunner due to speedy industrialization, robust manufacturing growth, and growing demand from critical industries such as automotive, footwear, construction, and electronics. Nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have bestowed notably towards market augmentation by propelling extensive production and intake.North America dominated the market owing to the escalating acquisition of progressive manufacturing, growing demand for green adhesives, and augmentation in the electric vehicle segment. The US is anticipated to lead the region, pushed by robust funding in green production practices and invention in adhesive technologies. Automakers in the US are growingly imbibing progressive bonding solutions to enhance vehicle presentation and decrease weight, corresponding to strict ecological directives spurring the thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market share in the region.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 market stats?The market was valued at USD 1,269.49 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,396.45 million by 2034.Who are the key players in the thermoplastic polyurethane adhesive market?Some of the key players in the market are Arkema; BASF, Covestro AG; DIC CORPORATION, Dongsung; Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.; H.B. Fuller; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Huafon; Huntsman International LLC; NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP; Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd.; The Lubrizol Corporation; and Wanhua.Which type segment dominated the market in 2024?The solvent-based adhesives segment dominated the market in 2024.What are the segments covered in the market?The segments covered in the market are type, form, and industry vertical. 