Brain Monitoring Market Expected to Reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.4%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟔𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟖𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟒% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Brain monitoring uses advanced techniques and technologies to track and assess the function, activity, and health of the brain. It involves the measurement of several neurological processes, such as blood flow, electrical activity, and neural responses. Brain monitoring helps better understand brain health, detect abnormalities, and monitor the progression of neurological and psychiatric conditions. The methods used for brain monitoring can be either invasive or non-invasive. Brain monitoring aims at providing real-time data for diagnosis, treatment, and management of brain-related disorders. Assessment of brain health offers distinct advantages compared to other organs, as it plays a crucial role in the effective management of overall health.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬: Neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and strokes, are becoming more prevalent due to aging population and lifestyle changes. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people worldwide are impacted by epilepsy, making it the most prevalent neurological illness. Further, Alzheimer's Disease International approximates that over 55 million people globally have dementia, an aggregate anticipated to surge significantly by 2030. This increase in neurological illnesses is driving brain monitoring market demand.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Advancement in technology are fueling inventions in brain monitoring devices, causing enhanced diagnostic preciseness and patient comfort. Noninvasive procedures such as electroencephalography (EEG) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) have become more accurate and productive due to the combination of AI and ML algorithms.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
• Cadwell Industries, Inc.
• Compumedics Limited
• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
• GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
• Integra LifeSciences Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
• Masimo Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• Natus Medical Incorporated
• Neurosoft
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Nonin Medical, Inc.
• Rimed Ltd.
• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The brain monitoring market segmentation is based on product, procedure, disease, and region.

By product, the EEG devices segment holds a major market share. This is primarily because of its extensive application in detecting epilepsy, sleep disorders, and alternate neurological conditions. The noninvasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and technological progressions such as movable and AI-combined EEG systems have propelled their adoption in both clinical and healthcare establishments.By procedure, the noninvasive segment dominates the market due to noninvasive methodologies such as electroencephalography (EEG), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), and transcranial Doppler (TCD), being extensively utilized because of their security, ease, and capacity to offer precise diagnostic outcomes without the requirement for surgical mediation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:North America leads the brain monitoring market due to the entrenched healthcare framework, the high prevalence of neurological illnesses, and the robust adoption of advanced medical technologies. The US, especially, has a notable demand for brain monitoring devices due to surging cases of conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and sleep disorders.Asia Pacific is steadily expanding due to the growing prevalence of neurological illness, surging healthcare disbursement, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies. Rapidly growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are driving the demand, supported by augmenting healthcare frameworks and government initiatives aimed at enhancing neurological care.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What is the growth rate of the brain monitoring market?
The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By product, which segment held the largest share of the brain monitoring market?
The EEG devices segment held the largest market share in 2024.

What is brain monitoring?
The brain monitoring market encompasses devices and technologies used to assess and track brain activity and neurological function, aiding in the diagnosis and management of conditions such as epilepsy, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.

How is the market segmented?
The market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, disease, and region. 