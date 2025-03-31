Self-Sustaining Smart Farms Market Size worth US$ 2,360.47 Million Propelled by 10.3% CAGR Forecasted by 2025 to 2034

Self-Sustaining Smart Farms Market

The surge of IoT and automation has transformed farming, which is driving the market demand.

Self-sustaining smart farms market is expected to reach USD 2,360.47 million by 2034 at a 10.3% CAGR.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 890.11 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2,360.47 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 10.3% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞, 2025-2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The prominent idea behind smart farming systems is to utilize progressive data and contemporary technology to enhance the productivity of agricultural firms. In essence, it is all about escalating the aggregate and standard of agricultural commodities while decreasing resources administered at each phase of the business lifecycle. Utilizing an amalgamation of contemporary technology, farmers and agricultural industry stakeholders can both handle prevalent economic, political, and ecological provocations.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Just about any smart farming technology for precision agriculture and livestock farming to intelligent greenhouse mechanization is dependent on the usage of IoT devices. To maximize field monitoring procedure, IoT devices are positioned throughout the farm, vehicle, or other apparatus so that the data can be garnered seamlessly and continuously. Automated systems regulate irrigation, fertilization, and pest control without much manual endeavor, pushing the self-sustaining smart farms market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫:Several regions encounter a dearth of proficient labor in agriculture rendering conventional farming practices arduous to sustain. For instance, as per the World Bank, in India alone, agricultural exercise reduced to 44% in 2022 of the aggregate population from 58% in 2002, portraying the dearth of labor in the agricultural sector. Farmers are growingly resorting to technology to bridge the gap, allowing the self-sustaining smart farms market demand to grow at a fast pace.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:Governments are growingly conceding the significance of sustainable agriculture and are providing reinforcement for technologies to encourage it. Incentives, subsidies, and grants are obtainable to farmers who acquire smart farming solutions. For instance, the Government of India instigated the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), in which USD 131.56 million in funds were offered as of 2024.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Key manufacturers have carried numerous developments that have generated sufficient possibilities for the market's growth globally. These firms pursue deliberate enterprises such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to improve the commodity offerings and bifurcate into contemporary markets.The key players in the self-sustaining smart farms market are as follows:• AGCO Corporation• Agrifac Machinery B.V.• AgriVijay• Autonomous Solutions, Inc.• Eden Green Technology• Freight Farms, Inc.• John Deere• KUBOTA Corporation• RootWave (Ubiqutek Ltd)𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:The self-sustaining smart farms market is segmented on the basis of component, farm type, end user, and region.By component outlook, the hardware segment is anticipated to witness faster growth. This is due to the growing demand for progressive farming instruments and devices such as sensors, automated irrigation systems, drones, and robotics. These hardware parts are important for observing soil conditions, handling crops, and mechanizing several farming chores, all of which enhance farm productivity and sustainability.By farm type outlook, the greenhouse-based smart farms segment ruled the market due to progressive technology to regulate ecological elements such as temperature, humidity, and light, sanctioning maximal conditions for crop evolution. They provide escalated productivity in water usage, pest control, and energy intake, rendering them excessively sustainable.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:The self-sustaining smart farms market in North America is mainly driven by progressive agricultural technologies and concentration on renewability, which is pushing the acquisition of smart farming solutions. Nations such as the US and Canada are funding massively in automation, precision farming, and green energy solutions for agriculture.Asia Pacific is witnessing considerable growth owing to nations such as China, India, and Japan growingly acquiring smart farming technologies to confront provocations such as food security, water dearth, and labor scarcity. The region's extensive agricultural base and surging demand for productive, green farming practices are powering the acquisition of automated systems, sensors, and renewable energy solutions.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which segment by farm type dominated the global 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 market share in 2024?The greenhouse-based smart farms segment dominated the market share in 2024.Which region held the largest self-sustaining smart farms market share in 2024?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.What are the factors driving the market?The factors driving the market are labor shortage in agriculture and government support and incentives.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Beef Jerky Market:Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market:Rice Husk Ash Market:Bread Improvers Market:Food Preservatives Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 