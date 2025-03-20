CBD Skincare Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 15.76% to reach US$9.892 billion by 2030

The CBD skincare market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% from US$4.759 billion in 2025 to US$9.892 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the CBD skincare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.892 billion by 2030.The skincare industry has seen a significant rise in the use of CBD-infused products in recent years. With the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare solutions, CBD has emerged as a popular ingredient due to its numerous benefits for the skin. As a result, the CBD skincare market has experienced a significant growth, and industry experts predict that this trend will continue in the coming years.CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. Unlike its counterpart, THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects and is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties make it a valuable ingredient in skincare products, as it can help with various skin concerns such as acne, eczema, and aging. Additionally, CBD is also known to promote relaxation and reduce stress, which can have a positive impact on skin health.The rise in popularity of CBD in the skincare market can be attributed to the increasing awareness and acceptance of the compound. With more research being conducted on its benefits, consumers are becoming more comfortable with using CBD-infused products. This has led to a surge in the number of skincare brands incorporating CBD into their products, from serums and moisturizers to face masks and body lotions.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products, as well as the growing acceptance of CBD as a beneficial ingredient. As the market continues to expand, consumers can expect to see a wider range of CBD-infused skincare products and innovations in the industry.In conclusion, the rise of CBD in the skincare market is a trend that is here to stay. With its numerous benefits and increasing acceptance, CBD has become a sought-after ingredient in the beauty industry. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the CBD skincare market that have been covered are Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kiehl's, The CBD Skincare Co, Cannuka, LLC, among others.The market analytics report segments the CBD skincare market as follows:• By Sourceo Organic & Naturalo Synthetic• By Product Typeo Creams & Moisturizero Oilso Face and Body Cleanero Serumso Sunscreenso Balm (Lip and Eye)o Others (Mist, Mask, Body Wax, Bath Bombs)• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Cronos Group Inc.• Elixinol Global Ltd.• Endoca BV• Isodiol International Inc.• Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC• Kiehl's• The CBD Skincare Co• Cannuka, LLC• Ignite• OVATION SCIENCE INC.• Jane Street, LLC Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

