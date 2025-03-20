ANDREA MOUW SELECTED AS TOP LABORATORY OWNER AND INNOVATOR OFTHE DECADE BY IAOTP

Andrea Mouw member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Mouw, Owner of Dairywise Laboratory Services, was recently selected as Top Laboratory Owner and Innovator of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith years of knowledge and experience in the industry, Andrea Mouw has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Andrea owns Dairywise Laboratory Services, a microbiology lab specializing in milk and forage testing. After an unfortunate incident led to the closure of the milk lab where she was employed, Andrea quickly stepped up, securing the facility and transforming it into what is now known as Dairywise Laboratories.Founded in December 2019, Dairywise is a versatile company dedicated to providing a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of the dairy industry. With a strong focus on convenience and comprehensive solutions, the company consolidates all essential services in one location, offering clients peace of mind and a seamless experience.Dairies that source milk from cows prioritize ensuring the milk is of exceptional quality and free from bacteria. DairyWise provides a comprehensive range of testing services to meet these needs. Their offerings include analyzing milk for nutritional content and bacteria, evaluating the forage cows consume, and assessing the overall health of the animals.DairyWise conducts nutrient analysis on forage to ensure that cows' diets are optimized for milk production. Additionally, they offer GMO testing services for hay and can test anything that cows can chew. Their state-of-the-art machinery can analyze milk for butterfat percentage, protein levels, total solids, and lactose content while examining its nutritional value.Andrea's repertoire of previous roles includes:Veterinary Assistant at Kulshan Veterinary Hospital, Herdsman at Eaglemill Farms, Lab Analyst for Udder Health Systems and Manager at Ghc Labs.Before embarking on her career path, Andrea Mouw earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from Washington State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Andrea has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has achieved one of the highest accolades in Idaho agriculture. She was awarded the Samantha Ramsey Innovation Award in 2022 as part of Leadership Idaho Agriculture (LIA). Last year, she was awarded the title of Top Laboratory Owner and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP and was honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel this December for her selection as Top Laboratory Owner and Innovator of the Decade.Aside from her successful business at DairyWise, Andrea is committed to Roots Africa, a nonprofit organization that works with agriculture students in Africa and the U.S. to increase crop yields and socioeconomic conditions for farming communities in Africa and she also supports Bandera Farmers Network International. Andrea mentors a group of students in Africa known as change makers. They collaborate to foster entrepreneurial leadership among the individuals driving change.Looking back, Andrea attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future she is committed to supplying customers with milk and forage data for many years to come.For more information on Andrea Mouw, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

