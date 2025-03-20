Compact, lightweight and powerful: The new X-N model from DENSO WAVE is the first choice for healthy and efficient work
Despite tech advances, handiness and ergonomics are crucial for mobile data capture devices, impacting long-term employee health and work efficiency.DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Düsseldorf. From February 18 to 20, 2025, the EuroCIS trade fair took place in Düsseldorf with more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 54 countries. The event is regarded as a hotspot for retail technology in Europe, where the latest innovations are presented. DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, was also there as an exhibitor and took the opportunity to present the next generation of mobile data capture to the trade audience: the new X-N mobile computer model.
More information about DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various models of the QR code can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en.
Data capture devices influence employee health
One of the biggest takeaways from this year's trade fair visit: technological progress is important, but when it comes to mobile data collection, analog factors are still crucial to competitiveness. Visitors to the stand of DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, were particularly impressed by the light and slim design of the new X-N model, a hybrid of handheld and smartphone that claims to combine the best of both worlds. Weighing just 190 g, it is lighter and handier than many smartphones, but at the same time as robust and powerful as a classic data capture device. Among other things, it is characterized by a scanning angle of a comfortable 40 degrees, which enables a natural, ergonomic hand position when scanning, even with codes that are difficult to access.
Handiness, lightness, and good ergonomics are decisive criteria, especially with regard to employee health. Studies show that the ergonomics, weight and user-friendliness of mobile computers and handheld devices in retail and logistics have a significant impact on the health of employees, as the frequent use of smart devices results in physical risks such as musculoskeletal complaints due to unfavorable posture, frequent repetition of movements and high muscle activity. Work efficiency also suffers as a result, as fatigue quickly sets in, especially when using heavier devices.
Ergonomic, lightweight, and user-friendly devices such as the X-N model from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, therefore promote the health and efficiency of employees.
Seamless employee communication
Speaking of efficiency: The X-N model also impresses with a powerful battery that allows you to work for up to 20 hours without interruption. Other plus points: drop resistance from a height of up to 1.2 meters and a powerful CPU, which makes it possible to process large data sets or use complex applications easily and reliably.
The X-N model also offers the option of integrating communication tools for employees so that teams can easily coordinate tasks with each other, respond to customer needs in real time and seamlessly exchange updates with each other. This enables better resource allocation and reduces inefficiencies. Overall, companies using the X-N model from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, can improve their internal communication and optimize staff deployment so that customer needs and operational efficiency are no longer in conflict with each other.
The X-N model is therefore a reliable companion in all work situations, whether in the retail sector, logistics, event management or the hospitality industry.
More information about DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various models of the QR code can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en.
Merle-Marie Koske
DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbH
+49 211 54013863
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.