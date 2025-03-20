Compact, lightweight and powerful: The new X-N model from DENSO WAVE is the first choice for healthy and efficient work

About

DENSO WAVE – Driven by quality. With over 154,000 employees, the DENSO CORPORATION is one of Japan’s largest corporate entities of the Toyota group. Its subsidiary, DENSO WAVE, is among the world’s biggest manufacturers of Auto-ID products. As the inventor of the QR Code® we also offer integrated system solutions for QR Code® administration as well as cloud-based IoT data management systems. No matter what we do, we are always „Driven by quality“. That is why key players in trade, logistics, production, the public sector and healthcare rely on solutions by DENSO WAVE and receive a maximum performance for integrated value chains. Welcome to the Industry 4.0!

