The next generation of mobile data capture: DENSO WAVE presents new X-N model at EuroCIS in Germany

At EuroCIS trade fair in Düsseldorf DENSO WAVE is presenting the next generation of mobile computer for retail, logistics, hospitality and event industries.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DÜSSELDORF. Home game for DENSO WAVE: The EuroCIS trade fair will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from February 18 to 20, 2025. With more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 54 countries, the event is the hotspot for European retail technology. DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, will also be there as an exhibitor and will take the opportunity to present the next generation of mobile data capture to the audience: the new X-N mobile computer model.One device, countless applicationsThe X-N model combines the best of both worlds as a hybrid model between a handheld and a smartphone. Weighing just 190 gms, it is lighter and easier to handle than many smartphones, but at the same time as robust and powerful as a classic data capture device. Among other things, it features a scanning angle of a comfortable 40 degrees, drop resistance from a height of up to 1.2 meters and a powerful CPU, making it possible to process large data sets or use complex applications easily and reliably.This is particularly important for use in retail, as digitalization has fundamentally changed the role of technology in retail. Mobile computers and handheld devices, which were originally developed purely for data capture, have developed into true all-rounders. With the ability to program and install individual apps, these devices are becoming veritable personal assistants that support retailer-specific requirements and thus improve customer service and the shopping experience.No more contradictions: X-N model reconciles customer needs with operational efficiencyIn addition, the powerful battery of the X-N model from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, allows you to work for up to 20 hours without interruption. It also offers the option of integrating communication tools for employees. Teams can easily coordinate tasks, respond to customer needs in real time and seamlessly share updates, enabling better resource allocation and reducing inefficiencies. This leads to improved internal communication and optimization of staff deployment, balancing customer needs with operational efficiency.The X-N model is therefore a reliable companion in all work situations, whether in the retail sector, logistics, event management or the hospitality industry.For more information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners and various QR code models, visit https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/ Innovative label printing solution: uncomplicated rMQR codes for glasses and jewelryAnother technological innovation will be presented by DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, together with its partner Citizen Systems Europe, a leading manufacturer of professional label, POS, handheld and photo printers. The latest model from Citizen Systems Europe will be demonstrated at the DENSO stand: the CL-E321 thermal transfer printer, which can print labels of various sizes. Particularly practical in the retail sector: the CL-E321 also enables the printing of ring wrap labels that can be wrapped around spectacle frames and jewelry items.This space-saving solution enables efficient and professional product labeling that can be produced individually for each item. The marking takes the form of the rMQR code developed by DENSO WAVE, which is suitable for data-rich labels in the smallest of spaces thanks to its rectangular, space-saving shape. This narrow, rectangular QR code fits perfectly into narrow or long spaces without compromising on data capacity or scanning speed and can therefore be used wherever the conventional, square QR code is too large. The AT20 series scanners from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, have proven themselves for reading and capturing rMQR codes. The models in the AT20 series impress with their outstanding performance and enable high-speed scanning of up to 400 scans per second.And these are just a few examples of the modern Auto-ID solutions that DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, will be presenting at EuroCIS. Visitors from the retail sector in particular, but also companies from other industries such as logistics, hospitality and events, are ideally equipped for future challenges with the devices and solutions from the inventor of the QR CodeWould you like to find out more about the new X-N model and product innovations from DENSO WAVE? Then visit us at the EuroCIS trade fair from 18.02-20.02.2025. You will find us in hall 10 at booth C 59.We look forward to seeing you!For more information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners and various QR code models, visit https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/ QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbHParsevalstraße 9 A40468 DüsseldorfPhone: +49 (0) 211 540 138 40Website: www.denso-wave.eu Managing Director:Masahiro KamiyaTheo RappoldtMarketing Manager:Merle-Marie KoskePhone: +49 (0) 211 540 138 63Email: merle.marie.koske(at)denso-wave.euPress Contact:PPR HamburgRafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.Koboldweg 52D-21077 HamburgPhone: +49 (0) 40 32 80 89 80Mobile: +49 (0) 170 310 79 72DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics, and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency, and accelerate processes along the supply chain.As the inventor of the QR Code– a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available on the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics, and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies’ functioning.DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers, and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

