Star-Studded Concert to Honor Music Producer Wayne Warnecke and Raise Funds for ALS United Greater New York

PURCHASE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, a one-of-a-kind fundraising concert for ALS United Greater New York will take place at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College. The star-studded event will honor acclaimed producer and engineer Wayne Warnecke, a Westchester native battling ALS. “Musicians United for ALS,” will feature an all-star lineup of musical talent and will raise funds to support those affected by the disease.Organized by Westchester musician Mickey Rosen, and supported by Title Sponsor the Lasdon Foundation, the evening will be MC’d by Vincent Pastore of The Sopranos and led by celebrated arranger and producer Rob Mathes as musical director. The evening will feature well-known talent including:• Patty Smyth (Scandal)• Paul Shaffer (Late Show with David Letterman)• Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty)• Average White Band• Lisa Fischer (Grammy Winning R&B Artist)• James D-Train Williams• Bob James (Grammy Winning Artist)• ED Palermo Big Band. Elza (singer/songwriter)Several other performers are in discussion and will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, Vaneese Thomas, Wayne’s wife and an acclaimed R&B/blues vocalist, will perform alongside her sister, Carla Thomas, the “Queen of Memphis Soul,” known for hits on Stax and Atlantic Records. The evening’s house band includes Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Will Lee (Letterman), Robbie Kondor, Oz Noy, Paul Shaffer, and Rob Mathes. Note, artists are subject to change.A silent auction will feature exclusive items, including a signed tennis ball from John McEnroe and guitars signed by Willy Nelson, Buddy Guy, and Joe Bonamassa.Wayne, known for his work with artists like Chaka Khan, Patti Austin, and Luther Vandross, has been a pillar of the music community for decades. Diagnosed with ALS in 2022, he continues to inspire with his unwavering positivity and contributions to the industry, including producing Vaneese’s latest album, Stories in Blue.Event Details• What: Fundraising concert for ALS United Greater New York• When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025• Time: Cocktail Reception at 5:30, Performances start at 7:00 pm• Where: The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY• Ticket Prices: $215 - $250• VIP Sponsorships: Available• Contact: Louis Toscano at anightforwayne@gmail.com or 845-507-2885.“The evening will undoubtedly be one of love and joy as we celebrate Wayne and his incredible lifetime of accomplishments. We are grateful to everyone who has agreed to perform and support this concert. We look forward to a full house to raise as much money as possible for the NY ALS,” said Vaneese Thomas."ALS United Greater New York is grateful to be a part of this incredible benefit concert to raise funds and awareness on behalf of the entire ALS community. Musicians United for ALS is not only a tribute to Wayne Warnecke, but it is also a tribute to every family impacted by ALS yesterday, today, and tomorrow. The generosity of these talented artists will help provide vital support for the services we offer—comprehensive local care to individuals and families living with ALS, supporting bold research initiatives, and advancing national and state advocacy. This concert is more than just a night of music; it is a powerful statement of unity, hope, and commitment to making a difference. Together, we end ALS." - Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO, ALS United Greater New YorkThe Platinum Sponsor for the evening is GMG Public Relations, Inc. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Louis Toscano at 845-507-2885. Follow them on social media for updates at https://www.instagram.com/musiciansunitedforals/ or https://www.facebook.com/musiciansunitedforals About ALS United Greater New York:ALS United Greater New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and their families throughout the Greater New York area. For over 30 years, the organization has been committed to empowering the ALS community through a collaborative approach—fostering bold research initiatives, advancing national and state advocacy, and providing comprehensive local care and support. For more information visit www.als-ny.org About Wayne Warnecke:Wayne Warnecke's career as a prominent figure in the music industry began in his hometown of Mamaroneck, New York. Starting as a drummer at nine and later joining the local band Friction, Wayne's musical journey soared when he became an engineer at Minot Sound Studios in 1981. Here, he worked with luminaries like Bob James, Luther Vandross, and David Sanborn, cementing his status as a top-tier producer and engineer. His technical prowess and creative insights propelled him through various genres, making significant contributions to the industry.Wayne's professional life took a turn in 1983 when he met Vaneese Thomas at Minot Sound. Their partnership flourished both personally and professionally, leading to the co-founding of PTW Productions in 1987 in Mamaroneck with their partner, bassist, Ernie Poccia. Together, they produced numerous albums and hits like Melba Moore’s “Stay” and Freddie Jackson's "Still Waiting," showcasing Wayne’s ability to foster creativity and collaboration in music production.Despite being diagnosed with ALS in 2022, Wayne’s indomitable spirit keeps him active in music, recently producing Vaneese’s latest album, Stories in Blue. His enduring influence in the music industry underscores a legacy of resilience, collaboration, and love, continuing to inspire a broad spectrum of artists and fans alike. Wayne Warnecke’s story remains a powerful testament to the transformative impact of dedication and passion in the creative arts.# # #

