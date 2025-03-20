Inova Achieves UL Certification for NovaCool RDHx, Ensuring Superior Data Center Safety and Reliability

Inova Achieves UL Certification for NovaCool RDHx

Inova’s NovaCool RDHx earns UL certification, ensuring top-tier safety and reliability for data centers worldwide.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova is proud to announce that our latest cooling innovation, NovaCool RDHx, has successfully passed the rigorous UL 62368-1 testing and is now officially UL certified. This certification confirms that NovaCool RDHx meets the highest safety standards, ensuring its reliability for data center environments.Safety is paramount in data centers, where critical infrastructure demands the utmost protection. UL (Underwriters Laboratories) is the world's leading independent certification body, renowned for its stringent testing and evaluation processes. Achieving UL certification underscores NovaCool RDHx’s compliance, safety, and reliability, reinforcing Inova’s commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for modern data centers.“Inova has always been committed to providing the best products for data centers on the market,” said Stella Xie, Compliance Manager at Inova. “Not only that, but we also aim to offer the safest and most reliable products. Therefore, we chose UL, the most authoritative and stringent certification organization in the world, to validate our products. Earning this certification is a proud milestone for our team and a testament to the quality of NovaCool RDHx.”Beyond UL certification, NovaCool RDHx has also obtained CE and FCC certifications, ensuring compliance with European, U.S., and Canadian regulatory standards. This makes it a globally recognized and market-ready solution for data centers worldwide.Moving forward, all NovaCool RDHx units will continue to meet UL safety standards under UL’s ongoing surveillance and certification program. Data center operators can now deploy NovaCool RDHx with complete confidence, knowing it has been rigorously tested and certified to the highest safety benchmarks.

