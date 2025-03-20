PolicyX.com Unveils Xurance.in to revolutionize Loan-Protection Insurance for NBFCs
Xurance.in is poised to reshape loan-protection insurance and child education protection and drive a new era of financial security in India.
Despite India's rapidly growing financial sector, insurance penetration remains low at just 4.2%, significantly lagging behind developed nations. Even microinsurance alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20%, fueled by increasing financial inclusion and digital adoption, reveals PolicyX data.
“NBFCs can significantly reduce default risks and guarantee financial stability by integrating insurance into loan disbursement. This not only secures lenders but also protects borrowers against unforeseen events like medical emergencies or job loss”, said Bijendra Singh, Sales manager at PolicyX.
Xurance.in offers a suite of customized insurance solutions for financial institutions, including:
Loan Protection Plans – Secure lending for NBFC’s.
Child Education Protection Plans – Ensuring continuity in education during financial hardships.
Microinsurance – Tailored, low-cost coverage for underserved communities.
"By leveraging AI and Machine Learning in loan disbursement and insurance processes, Xurance aims to be a game-changer for NBFCs. We are actively working on expanding into Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and P2P lending”, said Tarun Kumar, Growth Manager at PolicyX.
PolicyX research highlights key advantages of integrating loan-protection insurance such as - Lower Risk & fall in NPAs, Higher Customer Trust on account of protected loans, & Better Loan Approvals & Automation on account of wider reach, supported AI-driven, API-based solutions for hassle-free onboarding & claim processing.
“With Xurance, we aim to democratize insurance by ensuring financial security reaches every segment of society—whether a daily wage worker or a large corporation. Our goal is to provide seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance solutions," said Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX
Backed by PolicyX.com’s industry expertise, Xurance.in is poised to reshape loan-protection insurance and child education protection and drive a new era of financial security in India.
