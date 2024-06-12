Investors Prefer Unlisted Securities to enhance equity returns and diversify portfolios
Most investors say that unlisted or pre-ipo investments improved portfolio performance over the last 3-4 years due to buoyant equity markets and IPO market.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharescart.com today announced findings from its investor survey. The company has witnessed significant surge in demand for unlisted shares. Within the unlisted shares category, the demand for pre-ipo shares and start-up shares have seen higher growth. The company surveyed more than 1200 of it's investor base to understand this growth. Following are the key findings.
1. Top reason for investors to consider investing in unlisted shares?
64% investors said that it offers higher growth potential
25% said that it offers diversification benefits at a portfolio level
11% said it offers lesser volatility compared to listed shares
2. Which segment do they prefer the most?
55% said they prefer pre-ipo shares
27% said they prefer start-ups
18% said "Others"
3. What is the main objective of investing in start-ups?
92% said multi bagger return potential
8% said that it offers diversification
4. What is the main objective of investing in pre-ipo shares?
66% said quick returns in short term
25% said diversification benefits
9% chose others
5. What is the top risk involved in start-ups?
35% chose execution risk
34% chose market risk
31% chose fraud activities by promoter/ founders
6. How many securities should you have in unlisted?
56% people chose 15-20 securities
26% chose 10-15
18% chose below 10
About sharescart.com
sharescart.com is India's #1 online marketplace specialising in unlisted shares, pre-IPO, and startup investments. Committed to democratising investment opportunities, sharescart.com provides a diverse range of investment choices and a user-friendly interface, empowering investors with access to the vibrant world of private market investments.
