ORIGENCE LENDING SERVICES SERVES 360,000 MEMBERS AND GROWS TO 167 CREDIT UNIONS IN 2024

Irvine, California, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence Lending Services, a division of Origence, served 360,000 credit union members and grew to 167 credit unions funding $5 billion in 2024. The division also marked a significant milestone in document management, stacking, and processing more than 30 million documents since its launch of an advanced AI-powered solution in 2023. These numbers highlight another successful year of continued growth, providing scalable outsourced solutions designed to improve efficiencies and streamline operations for credit unions.

Origence Lending Services operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 362 days a year, ensuring continuous support and availability for credit unions and their members. By leveraging innovative technology, the division accelerates loan approvals through automated processes, significantly reducing turnaround times. The adoption of paperless workflows not only enhances efficiency but also contributes to environmental sustainability. Furthermore, Origence Lending Services maintains high standards of data security, employing advanced encryption and compliance measures to protect sensitive information and ensure regulatory adherence. This comprehensive approach allows credit unions to provide seamless, secure, and efficient lending services to their members at any time of the day or night.

“Our achievements this year underscore the trust credit unions place in Origence Lending Services to deliver efficient, member-focused lending solutions,” said Brian Hamilton, president of Origence Lending Services. “By combining innovative solutions with expert support, we empower credit unions to optimize operations, reduce costs, and focus on what matters most — providing exceptional service and value to their members.”

Origence Lending Services offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to assist credit unions, including full-service indirect lending, after-hours staffing and overflow support, document services, and underwriting support. These services help credit unions address critical challenges such as business continuity, disaster recovery, staffing shortages, market expansion, and scalability during periods of market volatility. By leveraging these solutions, credit unions can optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance performance, allowing them to focus on delivering a superior experience to their members.

“When we reached out to Origence Lending Solutions, we were looking for operational flexibility while minimizing operating expense,” explained Blair Conner, CLO at UNCLE Credit Union in Livermore, Calif. This led to off-hour coverage beyond what we could accomplish with traditional staffing while also reducing Underwriter staff levels by 50%. With more real-time scalability and the introduction of further auto-decisioning in 2025, Origence Lending Services continues to provide us with the most flexible and cost-effective solution to meet our member’s needs.”

Origence Lending Services utilizes a vast number of advanced technology solutions to provide efficiency while serving its clients. One of these includes advanced artificial intelligence that scans, classifies, and organizes documents, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Once validated, it generates funding-related reports and manages communications with dealers or brokers on behalf of credit unions. This seamless integration reduces errors, minimizes compliance risks, and enables credit unions to concentrate on growth opportunities and member service.

About Origence Lending Services

Origence Lending Services provides lending organizations with flexible lending operations solutions designed to meet shifting demands, complement existing capabilities, and redirect resources to pursue new growth opportunities. Our mission is to provide lenders with dynamic solutions powered by superior technology and deep industry expertise. Solutions include full-service loan underwriting, processing, call services, letter generation, funding support, and additional origination services. Origence Lending Services is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, visit www.origencelendingservices.com.

