Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") resolved on May 9, 2025, to elect Kim Wahl as a new member of the Board of Directors of Hydro. This is in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee, which was published as an appendix to the notice of the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2025. Wahl is elected for up to two years, and at the latest, to Hydro’s Annual General Meeting in 2027.

In addition, the election of four employee representatives was conducted on April 29, 2025, and the following representatives were elected for a period of two years, until the next election in 2027.

Arve Baade

Margunn Sundve

Bjørn Petter Moxnes

Ellen Merete Olstad



The Board of Directors has held a constituting Board meeting after the Annual General Meeting today, on May 9, 2025. Following the elections, the Board of Directors will consist of the following 11 members:

Rune Bjerke (chair)

Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth (deputy chair)

Marianne Wiinholt

Philip Graham New

Jane Toogood

Espen Gundersen

Kim Wahl

Arve Baade (employee representative)

Margunn Sundve (employee representative)

Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative)

Ellen Merete Olstad (employee representative)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

