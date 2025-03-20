SOLUM Accelerates Global Expansion, Leading the Digital Transformation of Retail

SOLUM Electronic Shelf Solutions SOLUM Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Line Up SOLUM Solution Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM continues its rapid global expansion, driving the digital transformation of retail through innovative solutions in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), digital signage, IoT-powered logistics, and Retail Media Networks (RMN). As major retailers worldwide seek automation and data-driven efficiency, SOLUM’s presence is growing significantly across Europe and North America, solidifying its position as a key enabler of smart retail.

Strong Growth in Europe

SOLUM’s ESL technology is now deployed in over 50 countries and 44,000 retail locations, with more than 220 million ESL units installed globally. Europe remains a key market, where more than 70 leading retail brands rely on SOLUM’s technology. In 2025 alone, over 51 million additional ESL units will be installed across the region, including both new deployments and system upgrades.

The UK, Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront of this expansion, with ESL adoption increasing across supermarkets, drugstores, DIY stores, duty-free outlets, and pharmacies. Major retailers are integrating AI-driven dynamic pricing strategies and testing Power Rail Proof of Concept (POC) initiatives, optimising energy efficiency and automation. Discount retailers, in particular, are expanding their ESL deployments to enhance operational agility.

Expansion in North America

SOLUM is also strengthening its presence in North America, where over 36 million additional ESL units are set to be installed this year. The company has secured partnerships with leading US and Canadian retailers, extending its reach beyond supermarkets to home improvement stores and other sectors.

Retailers in the region are increasingly looking beyond ESL and integrating digital signage and RMN to maximise in-store engagement and advertising revenue. SOLUM is responding to this demand with NDI-based 8K digital signage solutions, enabling seamless integration with ESL technology. Retailers are leveraging RMN to convert their physical stores into data-driven advertising hubs, improving targeting precision and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

“SOLUM’s global expansion is not just about our ESL solutions, it is about leading the full-scale digital transformation of retail. Retailers worldwide are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that go beyond pricing automation, and we believe SOLUM is at the forefront of this shift with our innovative solutions including ESL, digital signage, IoT logistics, and RMN technologies,” comments Sung-ho Jeon, CEO of SOLUM.

“With our continued growth in Europe, North America, and Asia, SOLUM is proving itself as a driving force in the evolution of smart retail. We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, engagement, and profitability across the global retail industry.”

Retail Digitalisation in Asia

In the Asia-Pacific region, SOLUM’s ESL technology is rapidly gaining traction, particularly in Japan and Thailand, where labor shortages and rising wages are driving digital transformation. Retailers in these markets are adopting ESL not only to implement paperless operations but also to improve store management with one-touch updates and localised solutions.

Additionally, retailers in Asia are showing strong interest in integrated digital signage and IoT-powered smart store management. To meet these evolving needs, SOLUM is expanding its portfolio with technologies such as handheld terminals to further optimise store operations.

Proven Impact of AI-Powered Retail Media Networks

SOLUM’s AI-driven retail media solutions have already delivered measurable success in South Korea, demonstrating their potential for adoption in global markets:

- Retailers implementing SOLUM’s digital advertising solutions increased ad slot sales by over 80%, reaching full occupancy.

- Advertised products recorded a 400% improvement in ROI, highlighting the effectiveness of AI-driven promotions.

- Year-on-year sales of featured products increased by 140%, while monthly sales grew by 79%.

- Promotions combined with digital advertising drove an additional 20% sales uplift compared to standalone ads.

As retailers in Europe and North America explore RMN solutions, SOLUM’s proven capabilities position the company as a leader in this space, offering scalable, data-driven solutions for enhanced in-store engagement.

SOLUM: The Global No.1 Retail Solution Provider

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

