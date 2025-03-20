Tulum Sky Bar Bangkok Unveils Weekly Lineup

BANKOK, THAILAND, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of Bangkok’s most sought-after rooftop destinations, Tulum Sky Bar Bangkok is raising the bar with a curated weekly lineup of top resident and guest DJs, delivering an unparalleled music and nightlife experience. With a fusion of deep house, Latin beats, Afrohouse, and electronic rhythms, Tulum Sky Bar is the go-to venue for those seeking immersive soundscapes, handcrafted cocktails, and breathtaking city views.

A Weekly Music Journey at Tulum Sky Bar

From laid-back sunset sessions to high-energy weekend parties, the newly announced weekly lineup brings a fresh and dynamic experience to Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife.

-Monday – Sunset Chill Sessions: Start the week with smooth, laid-back beats, creating the perfect vibe for after-work drinks or a relaxed night out.

-Tuesday – Latin & Afrohouse Rhythms: A fusion of percussive Afrohouse and Latin-infused grooves, setting the stage for an energetic midweek escape.

-Wednesday – Deep House & Organic Sounds: A midweek retreat with hypnotic deep house beats, blending natural elements and rhythmic layers.

-Thursday – Exclusive Guest DJ Nights: Special curated sets by Bangkok’s top underground and international guest DJs.

-Friday – Tulum Vibes Party: The weekend kicks off with a signature rooftop party featuring tribal house, electro-Latin beats, and live percussion.

-Saturday – High-Energy Electronic Nights: Dance under the stars with a mix of tech house, melodic techno, and festival-style beats.

-Sunday – Sunset & Cocktails Sessions: Unwind with a smooth, atmospheric soundscape, the perfect way to wrap up the weekend.

More Than Just Music: A Multi-Sensory Rooftop Experience

Tulum Sky Bar is not just about music—it’s about crafting an unforgettable nightlife experience. With a bohemian-chic design, lush greenery, and panoramic views, the venue transports guests to a Tulum-inspired oasis in the heart of Bangkok.
Complementing the music experience is a carefully curated cocktail and dining menu featuring mezcal-infused drinks, tequila-based creations, and elevated bites inspired by modern Mexican cuisine.

Exclusive VIP Experiences & Private Events
For those looking to elevate their night, Tulum Sky Bar offers private VIP tables, bottle service, and exclusive access to special events. Guests can also book private rooftop gatherings with personalized entertainment and hospitality options.

