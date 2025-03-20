LIFE AI & Volunteer Medical Association: Unite to Revolutionize Proactive Healthcare, Transforming 1 Million Thai Lives

Tuan Cao, CEO (third from the left), followed by General Iam Namchan, Advisor to the Subcommittee on Military Affairs, Senate; Dr. Aekkanut Reungdechthanawut, Chairman of the Volunteer Medical Association (VMA); Tanyanan Reungdechthanawut, Secretary-Gener Tuan Cao, CEO (Second from the right, followed by) General Iam Namchan, Advisor to the Subcommittee on Military Affairs, Senate; Dr. Aekkanut Reungdechthanawut, Chairman of the Volunteer Medical Association (VMA); Ms. Busaba Prachuang, Director of Rungnap

LIFE AI & VMA unite to cut healthcare costs, prevent diseases, and bring AI-driven precision medicine to 1M Thais—paving the way for global impact!

THAILAND, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIFE AI Foundation Co., Ltd. and Thailand Volunteer Medical Association (VMA) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch the Revolutionizing Health: Transforming Healthcare for One Million Thais initiative. The goal is to elevate preventive healthcare, reduce public healthcare costs, and integrate AI in precision medicine to sustainably improve people’s quality of life.The signing ceremony was attended by over 1,000+ key stakeholders, including government agencies, corporate partners, and distinguished volunteers. Prominent attendees included Dr. Aekkanut Reungdechthanawut, Chairman of the Volunteer Medical Association (VMA); Dr. Somchok Janthong, Executive Committee Member of the Romklao Youth Foundation under the Royal Patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn; General Iam Namchan, Advisor to the Subcommittee on Military Affairs, Senate; and M.L. Kritthanabodee Jaroonroj, distinguished patrons of the event. Their presence underscored the significance of this collaboration in advancing proactive healthcare and medical innovation.Key Highlights of This PartnershipTechnological Innovation: LIFE AI Foundation will integrate AI-powered platforms to support data security, precision medicine, and improved healthcare access.Global Expansion & Collaboration: This project is not limited to Thailand but includes expansion plans to Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, and other Asian countries to set new global healthcare innovation standards.Financial & Community Support: The Thai Volunteer Medical Association (VMA) will manage the allocation of funds for healthcare projects and promote public participation through awareness campaigns, medical research, and health innovation initiatives.Building an International Partnership Network: Collaboration with leading medical institutions and global research organizations will drive scientific advancements and investment in personalized healthcare solutions.A Defining Moment for the Future“This collaboration, with the goal of reaching one million Thais, is just the beginning. As more governments, organizations, and global funds join forces, the impact will extend far beyond, benefiting billions by enhancing public health, reducing costs, and creating the most effective personalized healthcare model.” said Dr. Tuan Cao, CEO, and Co-Founder of LIFE AI FoundationMeanwhile, Dr. Aekkanut Reungdechthanawut and Dr. Ditpichet Suwannapho, representatives from Thailand VMA, emphasized the importance of government and public participation, as well as the efficient allocation of resources, to ensure the project's maximum success.Commitment to Long-Term OutcomesThis Memorandum of Understanding takes effect immediately and serves as the first step in a long-term strategic plan for the development of sustainable health innovations. As governments, organizations, and international funding agencies become involved, the impact of this project will extend beyond Thailand and help shape the future of global public healthcare.This collaboration underscores Thailand’s role as a leader in regional health innovation, paving the way for the international adoption of AI-driven medical solutions.

