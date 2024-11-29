LIFE AI and SOL Corporation International Join Forces to Revolutionize Healthcare Services in Asia

SOL Corporation and LIFE AI representatives at the strategic partnership signing ceremony on November 17.

LIFE AI partners with SOL Corp to revolutionize Asia's healthcare, blending Web3 and genetic tech for precision medicine, driving a decentralized future.

SINGAPORE, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIFE AI , an innovative platform leveraging Web3 and genetic technology for precision medicine, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SOL Corporation International, a prominent healthcare company with a long-standing reputation in Asia.LIFE AI, an innovative platform leveraging Web3 and genetic technology for precision medicine, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SOL Corporation International, a prominent healthcare company with a long-standing reputation in Asia.This strategic collaboration demonstrates LIFE AI's commitment to bringing precision medicine powered by genetic decoding technology to billions of people in Asia, ensuring that everyone can access the most advanced healthcare solutions.Asia faces the reality that many advanced scientific technologies are still primarily available in the West, leaving the region underserved. LIFE AI affirms its mission to provide optimal solutions so that every person in Asia can access products that are not only the most advanced but also the most suitable for each individual. Recent global developments highlight the rising opportunities in biotech and precision medicine, underscoring the significance of partnerships like that of LIFE AI and SOL Corporation.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Tuan Cao, CEO of LIFE AI, emphasized that, unlike other Web3 platforms, we are real scientists, with real technology, real products, and real partners to build a truly sustainable community for Asia. this represents the future landscape of the Web3 arena, leaving no space for 'quick profit' projects.SOL Corporation, with its rich experience and premium healthcare products, aims to bring protective and healthcare solutions to the people of Asia, developed by the company using Nano Gold, all sourced from Bangkok Assay office Co., LTD, established in 1984 and renowned globally for its assay and refining expertise. A representative stated that pure gold has healing power due to its inert nature, as it does not interact with any chemicals, including acids, and is resistant to reactions with other elements, which means it does not rust.SOL Corporation views LIFE AI as a key enabler for traditional Web2 companies to transition into the Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration allows businesses to expand customer reach and deliver services tailored to individual needs with unprecedented precision, addressing challenges many companies have struggled to overcome.LIFE AI is more than a technology platform; it creates a robust ecosystem that integrates Web3 technology with services spanning customized healthcare, education, and finance…This partnership represents more than just a business agreement - it demonstrates the shared commitment of traditional companies and Web3 innovators to advance the decentralized economy’s sustainable growth. By establishing a transparent, equitable, and accessible platform, LIFE AI and SOL Corporation are paving the way for a brighter future in Asia’s healthcare landscape.The collaboration also signals the imminent rise of a Web3 technology unicorn in Asia. With its innovative platform, LIFE AI is poised to lead the development of a transparent, sustainable, and thriving ecosystem for communities across the region.

