MCAN Health Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Medical Travel in Turkey Gülsultan Doğan, MCAN Health Founder & CEO

Patient safety comes first at MCAN Health and absolute patient experience is the most critical thing for MCAN Health. We will keep this principle always on the table. I hope 10 more years will come.” — Gülsultan Doğan, MCAN Health Founder

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, MCAN Health celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of dedication to patient safety, personalized care, and innovation in the medical travel industry. Since its founding in 2015, the Istanbul-based company has welcomed over 15,000 patients from around the world, providing high-quality hair transplants, plastic surgeries, dental treatments, and weight-loss surgeries with a focus on patient well-being.Founded by healthcare entrepreneur Gülsultan Doğan, MCAN Health began with a clear mission: to make medical travel accessible, affordable, and above all, safe. Reflecting on the company’s evolution, Doğan shares, “Our patients have always been our biggest inspiration. Each day, we aim to raise our standards to ensure every patient feels supported, safe, and satisfied.”10 Years of Growth: Defining Moments in MCAN Health’s LegacyFrom its inception, MCAN Health set out to redefine what patients could expect from medical travel—combining clinical expertise with accessible, patient-focused care. Over the past decade, several key milestones have shaped its position as a leader in the field:2015: MCAN Health was founded, introducing a new standard in medical travel for patients from the UK, the Netherlands, and beyond.2017: Recognized with the Best Customer Service Award and named Best Medical Tourism Company in Turkey by Mood Magazine.2020: Opened its London office, providing closer aftercare support and consultations for international patients.2020: Became Turkey’s first medical travel company accredited by TEMOS International GmbH.2023-2024: Honored with the Most Successful Health Tourism Company of the Year Award and Most Successful Innovative Health Tourism Company Award.MCAN Health’s growth is reflected in both its industry recognitions and its strategic collaborations. Through its partnership with Alana Polyclinic, the organization provides patients aesthetic treatments in a modern, well-equipped setting. At the same time, MCAN Dental stands as the dedicated branch focused exclusively on delivering high-quality dental treatment in Turkey, offering patients specialized dental care as part of the comprehensive MCAN experience.MCAN Health’s Commitment: Patient Safety as the StandardAt every stage, MCAN Health has made patient safety and comfort the foundation of its care model. The introduction of 24/7 in-house nurse services, seamless multilingual support, and a strong 8.8 Net Promoter Score (NPS) reflect this patient-first philosophy.What sets MCAN Health apart is how this commitment continues after patients leave the clinic. The organization offers dedicated aftercare services through its London office. It provides international patients with personalized support even after they return home.Every contracted doctor is carefully selected and continuously evaluated, maintaining the highest standards across all treatments.A Word from the Founder Gülsultan Doğan: “Leading with Purpose”Reflecting on a decade of progress, MCAN Health’s Founder Gülsultan Doğan shares:"During these 10 years I have lots of memories with lots of beautiful people. I grew up with my colleagues, I grew up with my partners, I learned a lot from them and I am really grateful for the things they give to me. It was emotional times. Patient safety comes first at MCAN Health and absolute patient experience is the most critical thing for MCAN Health. We will keep this principle always on the table. I hope 10 more years will come."Sustaining Medical Travel Excellence in Turkey for the Next DecadeAs MCAN Health enters its second decade, the focus remains on enhancing patient journeys. From sustainable practices, like using electric vehicles for patient transfers, to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals through internship programs, the organization is committed to evolving responsibly.With its continued emphasis on patient well-being, ethical standards, and service excellence, MCAN Health is poised to remain at the forefront of medical travel, redefining the experience for international patients seeking trusted care in Turkey.The reflections and milestones of MCAN Health’s decade-long commitment to medical travel excellence are also highlighted in its 10th Year Anniversary video.About MCAN HealthFounded in 2015, MCAN Health is a leading medical travel company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, with additional offices in London and Madrid. Accredited by TEMOS and supported by a multilingual team, MCAN Health specializes in hair transplant in Turkey, plastic surgery in Turkey , dental procedures through MCAN Dental, and weight-loss treatments. Combining medical expertise with a patient-centered approach, MCAN Health is recognized internationally for its dedication to safety, transparency, and patient satisfaction.For more information, visit www.mcanhealth.com

MCAN HEALTH 10th ANNIVERSARY Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.