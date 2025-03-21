Cutting Edge Firewood Expands Product Line with Launch of Premium Mesquite Firewood

At Cutting Edge Firewood, we are dedicated to delivering the finest firewood to elevate our customers' experiences, whether by the hearth or at the grill.” — Joe Billick

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cutting Edge Firewood , known for its unparalleled quality in kiln-dried, hand-selected firewood, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product line: Premium Mesquite Firewood , available starting March 24th. This marks the first time in years that the company has expanded its catalog, reflecting a commitment to meeting customer demand while maintaining the highest standards of firewood quality.This long-awaited addition caters to the growing popularity of mesquite wood, known for its bold, robust flavor that enhances the taste of grilled meats. Favored by outdoor cooking enthusiasts, mesquite is particularly prized for its intense heat and distinctive smoky aroma, making it an ideal choice for barbecuing beef, lamb, and other hearty meats.“At Cutting Edge Firewood, we are dedicated to delivering the finest firewood to elevate our customers' experiences, whether by the hearth or at the grill,” said Joe Billick, CEO of Cutting Edge Firewood. “Our decision to introduce Mesquite was driven by customer requests and our commitment to offering the very best. We took our time sourcing this product to ensure it meets the same exceptional standards our customers have come to expect.”As Seen in Leading Media OutletsCutting Edge Firewood has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Epicurious, Home & Gardens, Food & Wine, and Netflix’s BBQ Showdown, reinforcing its status as the go-to source for premium firewood and cooking wood. “As we continue to grow, our goal is to provide customers with a comprehensive range of firewood solutions,” added Billick. “Our new Mesquite firewood adds bold, smoky flavor and intense heat that transforms any grilling occasion.”The new Premium Mesquite Firewood will be available for purchase online at www.cuttingedgefirewood.com Quality Products for Every OccasionWhether it’s for grilling, pizza ovens, or cozy fireside moments, Cutting Edge Firewood’s premium cuts are beautiful and clean to display, easy to light, and burn longer with less smoke. This makes them perfect for a range of grilling needs or fireside entertaining and serves as a unique gift for grilling enthusiasts.About Cutting Edge FirewoodCutting Edge Firewood is committed to enhancing outdoor cooking and fireside experiences with its unmatched quality, superior customer service, and exceptional delivery experience. With a focus on hand-selecting only the finest pieces, Cutting Edge delivers clean-burning, high-performance firewood that enhances any fireside or grilling occasion. The company serves customers locally and nationwide from its headquarters in Atlanta.For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview with CEO Joe Billick, please contact:Sara BryanHead of Customer SuccessCutting Edge Firewood6540 Kingston CourtPeachtree Corners, GA 30071678-878-2434sara@cuttingedgefirewood.com

