Globibo Integrates Audio Assist with Video Assist to Enhance Event Technology Solutions

Globibo Integrates Audio Assist with Video Assist Globibo Logo

Globibo’s New Technology Integration Enhances Real-time Audience Engagement Analysis for Improved Presentation Delivery

HONGKONG, CHINA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globibo, a global leader in language services and event technology , has successfully integrated Audio Assist with Video Assist into its platform. This integration marks a significant advancement in understanding participant engagement and improving presentation delivery in real-time.Integration Details:● Audio Assist Functionality: Audio Assist is designed to evaluate both what is presented and how it is presented. By analyzing the content and presentation style, Audio Assist provides insights into the clarity and effectiveness of the spoken elements during an event.● Video Assist Capabilities: Video Assist complements this by assessing participant responses through facial and body expressions. This feature allows event organizers to gauge the emotional and attentional impact of presentations on the audience.● Leveraging Advanced AI: The platform incorporates AI services from Microsoft and Amazon, along with Globibo’s proprietary models, to offer a robust analysis of both audio and visual data. This dual approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of engagement dynamics during events.This new integration also supports Globibo’s mission to set new standards in the quality and delivery of corporate training and event technology solutions. By continually incorporating generative technologies and research-driven methods, Globibo remains at the forefront of the industry and is committed to improving user experience and outcome effectiveness.The company’s dedication to sustainability and customer-centric service is evident in its approach to technology development. Through this integration, Globibo not only aims to enhance the effectiveness of corporate communications but also to contribute positively to the broader community by providing tools that are both innovative and responsive to client needs.About Globibo: Established in 2002, Globibo stands at the forefront of language services, corporate training, and event technology. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative, customized services that address the unique needs of each client while emphasizing sustainability and outstanding customer support. Globibo offers a diverse range of services, including translation, interpretation, language and corporate learning, and event technology solutions.Known for utilizing research-driven learning methods and innovative aids, Globibo aims to set new standards in quality and service delivery worldwide. The company's mission is to lead its field through continuous innovation, effective service customization, and exceptional customer service, all while contributing positively to societal goals and addressing sustainability challenges within the community.For additional information about Globibo’s innovative solutions, please visit http://www.globibo.com.

