DIVINE WATER Launches Glass-Bottled Natural Spring Water for Health-Focused Consumers

Alkaline spring water in glass bottles

New U.S. beverage brand introduces spring water in glass bottles with plans for organic electrolyte options

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIVINE WATER announced the launch of its natural spring water packaged exclusively in glass bottles, introducing a new option for U.S. consumers seeking alternatives to plastic-packaged beverages. The company enters the health and wellness market with a focus on sourcing, packaging materials, and accessibility.DIVINE WATER offers natural spring water presented in elegant glass bottles, addressing growing consumer interest in transparency and material choice. In addition to its core spring water offering, the company plans to introduce a sport-focused option containing organic electrolytes. This expanded line is intended to support active lifestyles while maintaining a simple ingredient profile.The launch comes amid increased public discussion around bottled water quality and packaging. As consumers become more attentive to how water is sourced and stored, packaging materials have become an important consideration. DIVINE WATER positions glass as a durable and reusable option that aligns with evolving consumer preferences.Chief Executive Officer Krassi Popov described the origin of the brand’s approach through direct engagement with audiences online. “Can you name a common water brand that isn’t in plastic? We couldn’t either,” Popov said. According to the company, this feedback helped shape its decision to focus on glass packaging.Chief Marketing Officer Estel Vasileva referenced broader research influencing consumer awareness. “A study by the USGS found contaminants in virtually all common bottled water brands, that’s really concerning,” Vasileva said. DIVINE WATER stated that its approach centers on spring sourcing and packaging decisions designed to meet consumer expectations for clarity and trust.The company targets the health and wellness market, including individuals who prioritize hydration as part of daily routines, fitness, and mindful consumption. By combining natural spring water, glass bottles, and optional organic electrolytes, DIVINE WATER aims to provide a straightforward hydration option for households and active consumers.DIVINE WATER products are currently available in the United States, with plans to expand availability through additional retail and online channels. More information can be found at www.divinewater.us About DIVINE WATERDIVINE WATER is a U.S.-based beverage company offering natural spring water in glass bottles, with select products featuring organic electrolytes. The company is led by CEO Krassi Popov, a serial entrepreneur who founded GODLY SMOOTHIES in Massachusetts and an industry-leading event technology company, VELOXITY. DIVINE WATER’s mission is to change the hydration game by challenging conventional practices within the beverage industry.

