Shaohan Ma Honored as 'Top 10 Producer' at the 7th Rosebud Microfilm Awards for Innovative Short Drama Practices

Producer Shaohan Ma

CHENGDE, CHINA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the 7th Rosebud Microfilm (Short Drama) Annual Honors and Art Exchange Event, themed “Seeking Beauty · Chengde,” was successfully held at the Fanmu Luohanshan Cultural and Creative Park in Chengde. As one of the most influential film and television cultural events in China, this annual gathering, under the core theme of “Striving in the New Journey · Embracing the Future of E,” brought together creators nationwide for a celebration of cinema and built a platform for artistic exchange. It also promoted the deep integration of Chengde’s cultural tourism and the film and television industry.At this year’s event, producer Shaohan Ma was recognized as one of the “Top 10 Producers” for her innovative production philosophy and precise market operations in both film and short dramas, receiving high praise from the judging panel.A Platform for Young Creators to Showcase and ExchangeSince its inception in 2016, the Rosebud Microfilm Annual Event has upheld the mission of “recording the era and inheriting culture,” receiving over 6,000 submissions nationwide. The event provides a stage for young creators to showcase their talent while promoting the core values of socialism, leveraging streaming platforms to achieve both cinematic excellence and tourism promotion. This year, more than 1,300 works were submitted, covering diverse themes such as contemporary reality, revolutionary history, cultural heritage, rural revitalization, public welfare, and cultural tourism. After initial, second, and final evaluations, over 70 works stood out to receive Rosebud Awards and other honors.Project Practice: Innovative Production and Precise OperationsShaohan Ma’s recent production works span both feature films and short dramas, demonstrating remarkable performance in artistic quality as well as commercial operations. As the executive producer of Love is Colder than Death, she displayed mature judgment in early planning and market strategy. The film boldly selected real glacier locations in Tibet and invited international models to cross over into acting. Ma analyzed audience profiles, deconstructed selling points, and anticipated potential IP opportunities, building a core audience base in advance and laying a foundation for marketing efforts while accumulating a replicable experience system for future projects.In the production of the short drama Lucky Sweet Wife with Boy-girl Twins, Shaohan Ma was deeply involved from early planning through post-production and marketing. She meticulously managed story pacing, character relationships, and cinematography, advocating the use of “gentle visual language to express the tension of everyday life.” This approach ensured that the story was both authentic and emotionally resonant within the limited runtime. Ma collaborated closely with the director and cinematography team, refining each storyline and frame, and providing detailed guidance on lighting, set objects, and subtle actor expressions to ensure visual and emotional consistency.Production Philosophy and Industry ImpactIndustry experts note that Shaohan Ma exemplifies the traits of the new generation of producers: she coordinates project resources and manages production processes while also accurately understanding content tone and audience psychology. She pays careful attention to artistic quality, and at the same time considers commercial viability, marketing, and community engagement, offering professional experiences that can be applied across the short drama sector. Experts commented, “Shaohan Ma integrates production, content, and marketing, creating short dramas that are emotionally engaging and capable of achieving stable audience reach and market influence.”Acceptance and Future OutlookShaohan Ma said, “Being named a ‘Top 10 Producer’ is recognition of both the team’s and my personal efforts, and it provides even greater motivation for future work. Micro short dramas are closest to everyday life, and we hope to tell authentic stories that touch audiences’ hearts.” She plans to continue focusing on social reality, female growth, and family empathy genres while exploring cross-platform and cross-sector collaborations to integrate short dramas with new media, cultural tourism, and public welfare projects, driving innovation in the industry. She emphasized, “Producing involves more than managing resources; it also means shaping content and emotions. I hope our works allow audiences to truly feel the warmth and power of the story.”This award highlights Shaohan Ma’s professional capability in short drama production and underscores the pivotal role the new generation of producers plays in advancing innovation within China’s micro-short drama industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.