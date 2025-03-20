NEFT Vodka Announces Justin Burnett as U.S. Chief Sales Officer

NEFT Vodka announces it's bolstering its sales team with the appointment of Justin Burnett as the company’s new Chief Sales Officer for the US.

Top sales leader joins trailblazing sustainable vodka brand to bolster U.S. expansion.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , a global premium vodka brand recognized for its two-ingredient focus and distinctive eco-friendly barrel packaging, today announces it's bolstering its sales team with the appointment of Justin Burnett as the company’s new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) for the United States. Known in the industry as the “Brand Builder,” Justin is set to drive NEFT Vodka’s continued expansion and growth in the U.S. market."We’re excited to welcome Justin to the NEFT Vodka team," said Adam Kleeberg, President of NEFT Vodka. "His proven track record in the beverage industry and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and build lasting relationships with our partners and customers."Justin brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Aura Bora, where he was instrumental in developing and executing global sales strategies. His expertise in driving revenue growth, leveraging data-driven insights, and establishing retail standards for brands including Hella Cocktail Co., and Voss Water positions him as an ideal fit to lead NEFT’s sales operations.With an extensive background in the food and beverage industry, Justin has proven his ability to navigate the complexities of diverse distribution networks, brokers, and national accounts, successfully executing multi-level route-to-market strategies. His experience spans various sectors including natural, e-commerce, grocery, convenience, foodservice, and other channels, making him a versatile leader poised to elevate NEFT’s presence across these key markets.“I’ve always believed that great products don’t just sell themselves—they need a story that resonates. NEFT Vodka has a story that’s as smooth as its liquid, and I’m looking forward to continuing to amplify that story with the U.S. market with our partners. With its unique focus on sippability and sustainability, it’s an exciting time to be part of a brand that’s truly making an impact.”Justin is based in California and will be working closely with his team to accelerate NEFT Vodka’s presence in the U.S.To learn more about NEFT Vodka––shoppable at select Ralphs Grocery Company stores in Southern California, as well as Total Wines & More––visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

