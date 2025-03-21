Fasoo Showcased Next-Gen Data Security Platform at the Exito Cyber Security Summit 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at at the Exito Cyber Security Summit 2025

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, exhibited its latest advancements in data-centric security and DSPM strategies at the Exito Cyber Security Summit 2025.

The event was held at Marriott Manila, Philippines from March 20th to 21st. Attendees visited Fasoo to explore innovative solutions designed to protect sensitive data and address emerging threats in the evolving digital landscape.

“As organizations navigate the challenges of rapid digital transformation and stringent compliance requirements under the Philippines’ Data Privacy Act, securing sensitive data has never been more crucial," said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo’s zero trust data security platform offers comprehensive data discovery, classification, protection, and monitoring capabilities, ensuring that data remains secure at all times."

At the Exito Cyber Security Summit 2025, Fasoo showcased Fasoo Data Security Platform (DSP) and Fasoo DSPM, designed to provide robust data protection and ensure compliance across various industries.

Fasoo DSP is a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions designed to address the full spectrum of data protection needs for modern enterprises. It empowers organizations to discover, classify, secure, and manage sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, ensuring compliance and reducing security risks in increasingly complex digital environments.

Fasoo DSPM is a holistic data security solution designed to manage the security and compliance of sensitive data across organizations. The solution leverages data lineage to discover, classify, and map data across structured and unstructured data repositories, empowering organizations to protect against known and unknown vulnerabilities.

At the Fasoo booth, attendees experienced firsthand how its innovative solutions can empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Visitors could gain expert insights, see live demonstrations, and explore how Fasoo can help build a future-ready, data-secure enterprise. For more information on Fasoo’s data-centric security solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



