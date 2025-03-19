Senate Bill 462 Printer's Number 426

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - (i) Unreasonable, unduly burdensome, detrimental to

economic well-being, duplicative, onerous, defective or

in conflict with another statute or regulation.

(ii) Defying a common sense approach to government.

(2) Perform a systematic review of existing statutes and

regulations of this Commonwealth in accordance with the rules

adopted for review under this act.

(3) Identify existing statutes and regulations that may

be appropriate for legislative and executive agency

modification, revision or repeal.

(4) Establish as soon as practical a system with a

publicly accessible Internet website that allows the office

to receive:

(i) Suggestions and comments, along with supporting

documentation, for modification, revision or repeal from

citizens, businesses, government agencies or others.

(ii) Reports on allegations of wasteful governmental

practices.

(5) Determine and implement internal policies, standards

and procedures as may be necessary for the orderly and

efficient execution of the mission of the office.

(6) Implement a tracking system to follow all

submissions and actions taken on a recommendation made by the

director which includes progress of modification, revision or

repeal.

(7) By June 30 of each year, report to the General

Assembly and the Governor on:

(i) Recommended changes to statutes and regulations.

(ii) Recommended changes to increase efficiency and

eliminate wasteful practices.

