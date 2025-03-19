Senate Bill 462 Printer's Number 426
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - (i) Unreasonable, unduly burdensome, detrimental to
economic well-being, duplicative, onerous, defective or
in conflict with another statute or regulation.
(ii) Defying a common sense approach to government.
(2) Perform a systematic review of existing statutes and
regulations of this Commonwealth in accordance with the rules
adopted for review under this act.
(3) Identify existing statutes and regulations that may
be appropriate for legislative and executive agency
modification, revision or repeal.
(4) Establish as soon as practical a system with a
publicly accessible Internet website that allows the office
to receive:
(i) Suggestions and comments, along with supporting
documentation, for modification, revision or repeal from
citizens, businesses, government agencies or others.
(ii) Reports on allegations of wasteful governmental
practices.
(5) Determine and implement internal policies, standards
and procedures as may be necessary for the orderly and
efficient execution of the mission of the office.
(6) Implement a tracking system to follow all
submissions and actions taken on a recommendation made by the
director which includes progress of modification, revision or
repeal.
(7) By June 30 of each year, report to the General
Assembly and the Governor on:
(i) Recommended changes to statutes and regulations.
(ii) Recommended changes to increase efficiency and
eliminate wasteful practices.
20250SB0462PN0426 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.