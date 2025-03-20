Water-Driven Hunger: How the Climate Crisis Fuels Africa’s Food Emergency

This briefing paper examines the interconnected water and food crises in Eastern and Southern Africa, focusing on eight of the continent’s most water-insecure countries. The focus countries are hunger hotspot countries for 2025 according to the FAO and WFP. The report shows that to address food security, water security is fundamental.

The report demonstrates the importance of adopting an integrated approach that tackles water and food insecurities, emphasizing the importance of equitable access to resources and improved coordination between sectors such as water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), food security and nutrition. It also points out the challenges of localizing climate models, securing funding for adaptation, and responding to loss and damage.

The brief was developed using a combination of desk reviews and key informant interviews conducted at the country level to gather comprehensive insights.