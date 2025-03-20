2025 PMNC Nepal Announced – A Fresh Opportunity for Nepal’s PUBG MOBILE Teams

NEPAL, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PUBG MOBILE has officially announced the 2025 PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Nepal, offering PUBGM teams from Nepal a fresh opportunity to compete on the regional stage, showcase their resilience, and take another step toward the professional circuit. Registrations are now open and will close on March 23, giving teams a limited time to sign up and secure their spot in the competition.Nepal has already made a mark in global PUBG MOBILE Esports, with Horaa Esports and DRS Gaming representing the country on the world stage at the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship. Their journey highlighted Nepal’s competitive strength and reinforced its place in the international Esports scene. Building on this momentum, the 2025 PMNC Nepal presents a renewed opportunity for Nepalese teams to rise to the occasion, refine their strategies, and continue the country’s push toward the highest levels of competitive PUBG MOBILE.The 2025 PMNC Nepal is part of the broader PMNC South Asia Spring, which also includes PMNC Maldives and PMNC SA Wildcard (for Bhutan and Sri Lanka). However, PMNC Nepal remains a crucial battleground, with 12 teams from Nepal advancing to the PMNC South Asia Playoffs—more than any other region. This provides Nepalese players with the best opportunity to once again prove their dominance and take another step toward international recognition.The tournament will follow a structured format, beginning with open qualifiers from March 25 to 30, where teams across Nepal will compete for a chance to advance. The top 128 teams will move on to the online knockout stage, progressing through multiple elimination rounds before reaching the PMNC Nepal Country Finals on April 7 and 8. At this stage, the top 12 teams from Nepal will qualify for the PMNC South Asia 2025 Online Playoffs, where they will be joined by the top 4 teams from PMNC Maldives and the top 4 teams from PMNC SA Wildcard (for Bhutan and Sri Lanka), bringing the total to 20 teams competing in the Online Playoffs from April 17 to 20. The top 16 teams from this stage will advance to the PMNC South Asia Grand Finals, where Nepalese teams will once again battle against the region’s best for a coveted place in the professional circuit.The PMNC South Asia Grand Finals, scheduled for April 25 to 27, will be the ultimate test of skill, strategy, and determination. Nepalese teams have consistently proven their strength on this stage, and this year presents another opportunity to rise to the occasion and push further toward the highest levels of competitive PUBG MOBILE. With national pride and a place in PMSL CSA Spring 2025 at stake, the competition is expected to deliver intense action and world-class gameplay. The top two teams from the Grand Finals will qualify directly for PMSL CSA Spring 2025, securing their place among South Asia’s elite PUBG MOBILE teams.A total prize pool of USD 10,000 will be distributed among all 16 teams competing in the Grand Finals, providing additional incentives for teams to demonstrate their growth and continue Nepal’s rise in PUBG MOBILE Esports.As the tournament progresses, fans in Nepal can look forward to thrilling matches, streamed live on the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels—@ PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook and @ PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube—where they can rally behind Nepalese teams as they push the boundaries of competitive gameplay.Teams from across Nepal can now register via esports.pubgmobile.com or through the in-game registration system. Registrations close on 23 March 2025.(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

