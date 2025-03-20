PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2025 Tulfo exposes MRT, LRT stations' unresolved problems Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Senator Raffy Tulfo revealed the numerous problems that he and his Senate team discovered during their inspection of MRT and LRT stations. During a committee hearing on March 19, one of the issues raised by Sen. Tulfo was the shortage of Beep cards in the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs). As a result, commuters are forced to buy tickets at manual counters, which causes long lines. LRT Line 2 Transport Operations Service Chief Gil Monteclaro explained that some passengers are hoarding Beep cards in bulk, leading to the rapid depletion of stock in the TVMs. Sen. Tulfo responded by telling Monteclaro that if they had already identified this issue, they should have hired personnel to monitor the machines to prevent overbuying. Sen. Tulfo also highlighted a problem with the TVMs, which often only accept coins and reject the new polymer banknotes issued by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas. This issue also contributes to long lines at the cashier counters. As a result, Sen. Raffy reprimanded Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary for Railways Jomar Lua and MRT-3 Station Division Chief Roda Espejo for their failure to properly monitor the maintenance of the machines despite their long tenure in service. Sen. Tulfo also pointed out the lack of proper signage leading to connecting stations of the LRT and MRT, particularly at MRT Cubao and LRT Cubao Stations, where passengers often get lost. He also mentioned the issue with stations connected to malls, such as the one in Cubao, where commuters cannot pass through the mall connection when the establishment is closed. Thus, passengers need to walk along the street exposing them to the heat and is also confuting. Sen. Tulfo stressed the need for Asec. Lua and Espejo to coordinate with mall management to resolve this problem. Sen. Tulfo also criticized the faulty Public Address (PA) System of the MRT, which is difficult to understand due to the garbled speakers. He asked Espejo, if she really rides the MRT regularly, as she claimed, how come she has not noticed this problem?! Espejo admitted that they often encounter issues with the PA system but defended herself by saying that she had already reported it to the relevant department. Sen. Tulfo reprimanded her again, emphasizing that it was her responsibility to follow up on the actions taken by the department to ensure the issue is resolved. In the end, Sen. Tulfo ordered Lua and Espejo to conduct regular inspections of MRT and LRT stations to address all the problems affecting commuters. He added that if they fail to take action, he will be forced to discuss the matter with DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon and recommend the dismissal of officials who fail to perform their duties properly! Tadtad na problema sa MRT, LRT stations sinita ni Sen. Raffy Isiniwalat ni Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo ang sandamakmak na problemang nakita niya at ng kanyang Senate team sa ginawa nilang inspeksyon sa mga istasyon ng MRT at LRT. Sa hearing ng komite kahapon, March 19, isa sa mga sinita ni Sen. Tulfo ang problema sa kakulangan ng Beep cards sa Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs). Dahil dito ay napipilitan daw ang commuters na bumili sa manual ticket counters na sanhi ng paghaba ng pila. Nagdahilan si LRT Line 2 Transport Operations Service Chief Gil Monteclaro na mayroon daw kasing mga pasaherong nagho-hoard ng maramihang Beep cards kaya mabilis din daw maubos ang stock nito sa TVMs. Sinabihan siya ni Sen. Idol na kung nakita na niya ang problemang ito ay dapat nag-hire na sila ng taong magbabantay sa mga machine para maiwasan ang overbuying. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Idol, may problema rin sa mga TVM na kadalasan ay barya lamang ang tinatanggap at dinedecline ang mga bagong perang polymer banknotes na ipinalabas ng Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas, na sanhi rin ng mahabang pila ng commuters sa cashier. Dahil dito ay sinermunan ni Sen. Raffy sina Department of Transportation (DOTr) Asec. for Railways Jomar Lua at MRT-3 Station Division Chief Roda Espejo dahil pareho silang matagal na sa serbisyo pero hindi nila nagawang imonitor ang proper maintenance ng mga machine na ito. Pinuna rin ni Sen. Idol ang kakulangan ng proper signages papunta sa mga connecting stations ng LRT at MRT, gaya na lamang sa MRT Cubao at LRT Cubao Stations na madalas ay naliligaw ang mga pasahero. Gayundin, binanggit niya ang problema sa mga MRT at LRT stations na konektado sa malls tulad ng sa Cubao kung saan hindi nakakadaan sa mall connection kapag sarado pa ang mall. Kinakailangan pang umikot ng commuters na tumatawid sa LRT at MRT sa kalye na mainit, walang bubong at nakakalito. Binigyang-diin ni Sen. Tulfo na kailangang makipag-coordinate nila Asec. Lua at Espejo sa mall management para maayos ito. Sinita rin ni Sen. Tulfo ang palpak na Public Address (PA) System ng MRT na mahirap intindihin dahil garalgal ang speaker. Sinabi niya kay Espejo na kung totoo ang sinasabi nitong regular siyang sumasakay sa MRT ay bakit literal na nabingi siya sa problemang ito?! Inamin ni Espejo na madalas nga ay nagkakaproblema sila sa PA System pero palusot niya, naireport na raw niya ito sa kinauukulang departamento. Dito ay muli siyang nasermunan ni Sen. Idol dahil responsibilidad niya na i-follow up ang naging aksyon ng nasabing department ukol sa inireport niya nang sa gayon ay masigurong maaayos ito. Sa huli, inobliga ni Sen. Idol sina Lua at Espejo na magsagawa ng regular inspection sa MRT at LRT stations para malutas ang lahat ng mga problema na nagpapasakit sa mga commuter. Dagdag pa niya, kung hindi sila kikilos ay mapipilitan siyang makipag-usap kay DOTr Sec. Vince Dizon upang irekomendang sibakin ang mga opisyales na pumalpak sa kanilang tungkulin!

