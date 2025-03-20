Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer Named a 2025 Woman of Distinction by Senator Choi Visage Laser & Skin Care

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer , esteemed Medical Director of Visage Laser & Skin Care , has been named one of Senator Choi’s 2025 Women of Distinction, an honor recognizing her outstanding commitment and impact within the community. As a renowned aesthetic medicine specialist and board-certified neonatologist, Dr. Tesmer has dedicated her career to advancing patient care, empowering individuals through innovative skincare treatments, and supporting community health initiatives.Senator Choi’s Women of Distinction Award celebrates women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, inspiring positive change and making lasting impacts in their communities. Dr. Tesmer’s recognition is a testament to her exceptional leadership in both medical aesthetics and neonatal care, as well as her commitment to enhancing the well-being of her patients and supporting philanthropic causes.A Life of Dedication and InnovationOriginally from Warsaw, Poland, Dr. Tesmer’s journey to success has been one of perseverance, resilience, and unwavering passion. After earning her medical degree from the Medical School of Gdansk, she practiced in Poland before immigrating to the United States in 1987. She went on to complete her Pediatrics Residency at White Memorial Medical Center and her Neonatology Fellowship at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and LA County-USC. Her expertise in neonatal medicine has allowed her to save countless lives while serving as a Senior Partner at CHOC-PSF and Medical Director for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Orange County Global Medical Center.Beyond her work in neonatal medicine, Dr. Tesmer has revolutionized the field of aesthetic medicine through her expertise in non-invasive, FDA-approved skincare treatments. As the founder and Medical Director of Visage Laser & Skin Care, she has led one of Southern California’s premier med spas, specializing in advanced laser treatments, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring. With over 21 years of experience and more than 3,000 five-star reviews, Dr. Tesmer’s dedication to delivering top-tier patient care has positioned Visage Laser & Skin Care as a trusted leader in the industry.2025 Women of Distinction CelebrationDr. Tesmer will be formally recognized at the 2025 Women of Distinction Celebration hosted by Senator Choi’s office on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in Irvine, CA. This exclusive event will honor women across various industries who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and a profound impact on their communities.Continuing a Legacy of ExcellenceDr. Tesmer’s recognition as a 2025 Woman of Distinction underscores her lifelong dedication to patient care, medical innovation, and community service. Through her work in both neonatal and aesthetic medicine, she has empowered individuals to lead healthier, more confident lives, setting a gold standard for excellence in her field.For more information about Dr. Tesmer and Visage Laser & Skin Care, visit www.visageskin.com About Visage Laser & Skin CareVisage Laser & Skin Care is a premier non-surgical laser and aesthetics center specializing in advanced skincare and medical aesthetics. Under the leadership of Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, the clinic offers state-of-the-art laser treatments, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and more. With over 21 years of expertise and thousands of satisfied clients, Visage is committed to providing exceptional, results-driven skincare solutions.

