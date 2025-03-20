Fayette County Recorder of Deeds Responds to Misinformation Regarding Office Expenditures

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent online claims regarding financial transactions within the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office are misleading and misrepresent standard office procedures. All expenditures were conducted in accordance with county guidelines. The Vice-President of the PA State Recorder of Deeds was consulted, and the Fayette County CFO and County Solicitor were notified of all transactions, none of which raised any concerns. These transactions were funded entirely through revenue generated by the Recorder of Deeds office, with no taxpayer dollars used.Clarification of ExpendituresMarketing and Printing Services – Payments to a local printing business covered advertising, marketing materials, and official letterheads for the Recorder of Deeds office. Fayette County has a limited number of printing service providers, and the vendor selected offered the most competitive rate at the time.Equipment Reimbursement – A reimbursement was issued for the purchase of Milwaukee flashlights and an air pump to ensure adequate lighting during power outages. These items remain in the Recorder of Deeds office as essential safety equipment.Public Service Announcements – Payments to WMBS Radio were allocated for public service announcements and advertisements related to the Recorder of Deeds office, a standard practice for government offices throughout Pennsylvania. These expenditures were not associated with any external radio programming.Community Event Promotion – Promotional efforts for a fundraiser benefiting the Dunbar Community Fest were conducted separately from Recorder of Deeds office operations and campaign activities. The event is a community initiative, and any claims suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.Commitment to Transparency and Fiscal ResponsibilityThe Fayette County Recorder of Deeds Jon Marietta remains committed to responsible financial management and compliance with all county and state regulations. Misrepresentation of financial records through partial or misleading information creates unnecessary confusion and undermines public trust. Transparency in financial operations remains a priority to ensure accountability and efficiency in serving the residents of Fayette County.

